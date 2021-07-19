Aston Martin Formula One team launches fan engagement platform with Havas

Aston Martin has celebrated its return to Grand Prix racing for the first time in more than 60 years with the launch of a fan and partner engagement platform at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Created by customer engagement agency Havas CX Helia, I/AM aims to reflect the racing world beyond the track and build a global network of people with a shared passion. It will invite members to become involved with the team and give a voice and platform to fans through user-generated stories and behind-the-scenes content, as well as exclusive offers, limited-edition teamwear and once-in-a-lifetime events, competitions and experiences.

The launch of the platform includes a campaign film, interactive installations and speaker sessions. Further activations are scheduled at other race weekends across the season.

Havas UK was appointed AMCF1’s inaugural marketing partner earlier this year, with several of its agencies collaborating on the launch. These included Havas CX Helia, which developed the platform itself, Havas Studios, which produced the campaign film, ekino, which built the website, and Cake, which developed the Silverstone activations.

Havas was also responsible for the March launch of the AMR21, Aston Martin’s first Formula One car since 1960. The event included appearances from rapper Santan Dave, American football star Tom Brady and actors Gemma Arterton and Daniel Craig – both of James Bond fame – reflecting its intention to appeal beyond the typical F1 fanbase and into popular culture more generally.

Rob Bloom, AMCF1 chief marketing officer, said: “Formula One is the undisputed pinnacle of motorsport, and we want to engage a growing fanbase to feel part of our team and the sport. With AMCF1, our ambition is to create a truly modern F1 team – using our global platform to engage a diverse, representative, new wave of fans, who reflect the values of the changing world in which we live. I/AM embodies that ethos, and we’re delighted to partner with Havas on its creation and activation. Together, we want to make a positive mark – not just on the track, but in the wider world.”

Stuart Peddie, executive creative director, Havas CX helia, added: “Working hand in hand with AMCF1, we want to bring a big-brand marketing approach into the Formula One paddock. And with a decade of F1 experience under our belt, we immediately recognised the uniqueness and potential of AMCF1’s fan engagement proposition. We’re so excited to help bring it to life, bringing new voices and perspectives into the sport as we do so.”