ford

Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic
Dec 12, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic

But the automaker has tips for how marketers can help solve the problem.

WPP's GTB to cut staff after hiring EY for consulting help
Dec 14, 2018
Lindsay Stein

WPP's GTB to cut staff after hiring EY for consulting help

The job cuts will be less than 2% of the group's global staff.

'A bad day for WPP': What the Ford loss means for Mark Read's network
Oct 10, 2018
Lindsay Stein

'A bad day for WPP': What the Ford loss means for Mark Read's network

Campaign US reached out to industry experts to see what they think the loss means for WPP.

BBDO Worldwide wins Ford's global creative review
Oct 9, 2018
Lindsay Stein

BBDO Worldwide wins Ford's global creative review

WPP retains media and production, while Wieden+Kennedy is brought on for special projects.

A tale of two 'ute-vertising' ads
Oct 8, 2018
Ad Nut

A tale of two 'ute-vertising' ads

Volkswagen and Ford vie for attention with new ads for their off-road utility vehicles. Prepare for dust clouds.

Ford's global creative review spells trouble for longtime partner WPP
Apr 23, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Ford's global creative review spells trouble for longtime partner WPP

The automaker is one of WPP's largest accounts.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia