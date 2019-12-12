Search
Dec 12, 2019
Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic
But the automaker has tips for how marketers can help solve the problem.
Dec 14, 2018
WPP's GTB to cut staff after hiring EY for consulting help
The job cuts will be less than 2% of the group's global staff.
Oct 10, 2018
'A bad day for WPP': What the Ford loss means for Mark Read's network
Campaign US reached out to industry experts to see what they think the loss means for WPP.
Oct 9, 2018
BBDO Worldwide wins Ford's global creative review
WPP retains media and production, while Wieden+Kennedy is brought on for special projects.
Oct 8, 2018
A tale of two 'ute-vertising' ads
Volkswagen and Ford vie for attention with new ads for their off-road utility vehicles. Prepare for dust clouds.
Apr 23, 2018
Ford's global creative review spells trouble for longtime partner WPP
The automaker is one of WPP's largest accounts.
