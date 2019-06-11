fedex
FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson
The company is also bringing its agency partners together in a blended team.
Local couriers stand up to global players
FedEx dominates regionally, but not in the biggest individual markets.
FedEx promotes its SME customers in global 'Show the World' campaign
GLOBAL - FedEx opts to showcase its SME clients, and what it can do for them, in its latest global campaign.
FedEx makes a play for SMEs with APAC campaign
ASIA-PACIFIC - FedEx has launched a digital campaign targeting small and medium-sized businesses across key Asia-Pacific markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan.
FedEx puts its people front and centre in new regional campaign
ASIA-PACIFIC - Aiming to identify with customers running small and medium enterprises, FedEx's latest regional campaign highlights the importance of its 17,000 employees in moving its business forward.
BBDO elevates Catibog and Tsang to oversee HK and Guangzhou operations
HONG KONG - BBDO has expanded the roles of two Guangzhou executives, JC Catibog, managing director, and Arthur Tsang, executive creative director, and will rechristen its Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices as BBDO South China following the departure of long-serving veteran Rick Doerr.
