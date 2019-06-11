fedex

FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

The company is also bringing its agency partners together in a blended team.

Local couriers stand up to global players
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

FedEx dominates regionally, but not in the biggest individual markets.

FedEx promotes its SME customers in global 'Show the World' campaign
Dec 3, 2014
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - FedEx opts to showcase its SME clients, and what it can do for them, in its latest global campaign.

FedEx makes a play for SMEs with APAC campaign
Apr 24, 2014
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - FedEx has launched a digital campaign targeting small and medium-sized businesses across key Asia-Pacific markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan.

FedEx puts its people front and centre in new regional campaign
Dec 7, 2012
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - Aiming to identify with customers running small and medium enterprises, FedEx's latest regional campaign highlights the importance of its 17,000 employees in moving its business forward.

BBDO elevates Catibog and Tsang to oversee HK and Guangzhou operations
Feb 8, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - BBDO has expanded the roles of two Guangzhou executives, JC Catibog, managing director, and Arthur Tsang, executive creative director, and will rechristen its Hong Kong and Guangzhou offices as BBDO South China following the departure of long-serving veteran Rick Doerr.

