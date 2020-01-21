expedia

Expedia releases tactical Canada ad following Harry and Meghan news
Jan 21, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Work was created by Saatchi & Saatchi.

The pug stays in the picture in new Hotels.com campaign
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

Hotels.com's senior brand marketing manager explains why the company is unifying its creative in a series of markets around a canine embodiment.

Techies and marketers now speaking the same language: Expedia CMO
Oct 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Aaron Price says knowledge of data in the industry still needs to get better, but marketers have come a long way in a pretty short time.

Expedia zeroes in on MICE market
Nov 27, 2017
Staff Writer

World's largest online travel company launches automated meetings platform in APAC.

The brand battle for Japan’s holiday rentals market is just beginning
Jul 6, 2017
David Blecken

Rakuten is looking to HomeAway’s brand to help it compete following the approval of a law to regulate vacation rental services.

Expedia Japan aims to get out of its niche
Sep 16, 2016
David Blecken

The US online travel giant has built its name in Japan by going after early adopters, but is now changing tack to convert the entry-level segment.

