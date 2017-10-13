entrepreneurs

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses
1 day ago
Benedict Gordon

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses

Superunion's Asia CEO finds inspiration in WeLab, Grab and Tencent Music, and believes global businesses can learn a lot from how Asian tech leaders are using imagination and instinct to navigate through the pandemic.

“HK needs to innovate or we’ll all be dead in five years”
Oct 13, 2017
Olivia Parker

“HK needs to innovate or we’ll all be dead in five years”

The time is ripe for entrepreneurs in Hong Kong to capitalise on the momentum provided by Carrie Lam’s tax breaks, said a panel of retailers hosted by Infiniti.

New Zealand the leading country for female entrepreneurs: MasterCard
Mar 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

New Zealand the leading country for female entrepreneurs: MasterCard

Four more Asia-Pacific countries make the top end of the payment brand’s latest study on the conditions needed to promote women business owners.

Unilever at MIS: Brands must accept failure if they seek to innovate
Nov 23, 2015
Gabey Goh

Unilever at MIS: Brands must accept failure if they seek to innovate

SINGAPORE – Brands need to make room for failure if they want to spur innovation and embrace an entrepreneurial approach to solving problems.

The new Digital A-List China is A-live
Apr 23, 2015
Jason Wincuinas

The new Digital A-List China is A-live

The second annual Digital A-list China is out and online. A gala dinner follows today’s Digital360 conference in Shanghai to honour this year’s inductees.

Extended: Deadline for China Digital A-List
Mar 2, 2015
Staff Reporters

Extended: Deadline for China Digital A-List

The final deadline for the 2015 China Digital A-List nominations has been extended, with criteria for the Hall Of Fame slightly tweaked. Please submit all entries, preferably in a bi-lingual format, for consideration by Friday 6 March. If you know a standout digital professional in your circle, be sure to waste no time nominating them. Self-nominations are also accepted!

