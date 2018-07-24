emoji
Emoji users want more representation
A survey by Adobe shows people across the globe do not feel represented by existing emoji.
This company takes emojis to a whole new, measurable level
Emogi has worked with the likes of Mucinex, McDonald's, Tide, Bose and more.
10 Asian brands celebrating World Emoji Day 2018 :D
Sadly we've yet to see a brand making creative use of our favourite aubergine emoji but we can applaud—and groan—at a few of these other creative efforts to celebrate World Emoji Day.
It's come to this: Apple makes two emoji movies
The brand really seems to be iPhoning it in, creatively speaking.
Emoji as financial 'statements': What brands can learn from Venmo
It is tempting to look at emoji as merely cute digital icons. However, marketers could learn a lot from them, especially when related to financial transactions.
Reacting to Facebook's 'Reactions'
Rohan Mann of Isobar Singapore provides an early look at user acceptance of Facebook's new 'Like' button, how brands can make use of it, and some additional changes that marketers would welcome.
