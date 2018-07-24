emoji

Emoji users want more representation
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

A survey by Adobe shows people across the globe do not feel represented by existing emoji.

This company takes emojis to a whole new, measurable level
Jul 24, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Emogi has worked with the likes of Mucinex, McDonald's, Tide, Bose and more.

10 Asian brands celebrating World Emoji Day 2018 :D
Jul 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Sadly we've yet to see a brand making creative use of our favourite aubergine emoji but we can applaud—and groan—at a few of these other creative efforts to celebrate World Emoji Day.

It's come to this: Apple makes two emoji movies
Jan 29, 2018
Ad Nut

The brand really seems to be iPhoning it in, creatively speaking.

Emoji as financial 'statements': What brands can learn from Venmo
Aug 18, 2016
Veronica Marquez

It is tempting to look at emoji as merely cute digital icons. However, marketers could learn a lot from them, especially when related to financial transactions.

Reacting to Facebook's 'Reactions'
Mar 29, 2016
Rohan Mann

Rohan Mann of Isobar Singapore provides an early look at user acceptance of Facebook's new 'Like' button, how brands can make use of it, and some additional changes that marketers would welcome.

