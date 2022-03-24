Why Burger King put poop on its menu

To show that its food is free of, erm, crap, Burger King Brazil has added an item to its menu: Poop Emoji Ice Cream. It even has eyes and a mouth.

The product, created by David São Paulo, aims to spread the message that the fast-food chain's ice creams and desserts are 100% free of artificial ingredients. The company also vowed to remove all artificial ingredients from its sandwiches by 2025.

The product is available this season only while the company mulls whether to make it a permanent menu item.

Powell Communications is supporting the campaign with media outreach.

Check out the video for the too-cute-to-be-vulgar treat.