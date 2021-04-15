Marketing News
Sabrina Sanchez
4 hours ago

Emoji users want more representation

A survey by Adobe shows people across the globe do not feel represented by existing emoji.

Emoji users want more representation

Emoji are so popular, they’ve come to replace basic conversation on digital platforms and devices. 

But a study by Adobe shows that many emoji users around the world do not feel represented by the choices available on their smartphones.

The study, which surveyed 7,000 emoji users across seven countries including the US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and South Korea in February, shows only 54% of global emoji users feel their identity is adequately reflected in current emoji options, while 83% agree that emoji should continue to strive for more inclusive representation. 

Gen Z feels the strongest about emoji representation with 41% indicating a desire to see culture reflected in emoji options, compared to 39% of Millennials, 35% of Gen Xers and 30% of Baby Boomers.

It is an issue that Paul D. Hunt, typeface designer and font developer at Adobe, says people should keep in mind when submitting emoji character proposals.

“As a popular emerging symbolic system, important cultural concepts should be included in the realm of emoji,” Hunt said. “The emoji system should not only include the most popular ideas, concepts and cultural objects, but  also represent marginalized communities and societies.”

Recently, emoji have become more diverse, with the ability to customize skin tones and hair types, as well as the addition of more gender-inclusive and ethnically diverse options. 

Those changes are welcomed, according to the study. More than two-thirds (76%) of emoji users agree that emoji are an important communication tool for creating unity, respect and understanding, and 70% said emoji can help spark positive conversations about important cultural and societal issues. 

But certain groups are still underrepresented. Thirty-seven percent of emoji users with a disability said they would like to see more emoji that depict “helping objects” such as a wheelchair, cane or hearing aid. 

Indigenous people are also less likely to be represented, Hunt added. 

“The more one’s life differs from industrial, technological culture, the less likely their interests are to be served by a communication tool such as emoji,” Hunt said. 

There is still work to be done, and Adobe is partnering with Emojination, which aims to make emoji more diverse and inclusive, to ensure that the medium continues to be more representative. 

“There’s significant work to be done to make emoji more representative for all,” Hunt said. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

1 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

3 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

4 MediaMonks to open new office in New Delhi

Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

5 Is K-beauty’s reign coming to a close?

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

6 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

7 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Dyson launches global media review

8 Dyson launches global media review

Move and win roundup: Week of April 5, 2021

9 Catch up on the latest moves at Dentsu China, Zendesk, Yorkshire Tea and more

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

10 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

Related Articles

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'
Advertising
Jan 8, 2021
Gurjit Degun

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, rigour
Advertising
Mar 16, 2021
Matthew Miller

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, ...

Inside BBDO’s grassroots DE&I initiative
Advertising
Nov 3, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Inside BBDO’s grassroots DE&I initiative

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
Advertising
Dec 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a ...

Just Published

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'
Digital
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in ...

Also, 45% of Instagram accounts are fake, according to a new study by HypeAuditor.

MDC Partners brings on S4 exec Rebecca Routs as global client lead
Advertising
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

MDC Partners brings on S4 exec Rebecca Routs as ...

The holding company is doubling down on global growth under CEO Mark Penn.

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Publicis Groupe rebounds, driven by Asia, US and Latam

The holding company recorded organic growth of 5.7% for Q1 across Asia, and China returned to growth at 3.0%.

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

PHD will replace MediaCom and Mindshare for media duties in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, as new agencies win integrated pitches in China and South Korea.