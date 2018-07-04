electronics

Samsung names new CEOs, merges mobile and electronics
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Samsung names new CEOs, merges mobile and electronics

This is the most significant leadership shuffle at the consumer electronics giant since 2017.

Samsung CMO vies to make her brand more human than Apple
Jul 4, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Samsung CMO vies to make her brand more human than Apple

Younghee Lee’s efforts to humanise Samsung aim at positioning the brand as warm, “open” and “democratic”, in contrast to Apple’s stark “dictated” and “elitist” approach to technology.

The 7 most useless tech products of CES 2017
Jan 12, 2017
Ilyse Liffreing

The 7 most useless tech products of CES 2017

Smart toasters, shoes that can vacuum your floor and men's underwear that protects their swimmers from radiation.

Sony looks for new PR support in APAC
Oct 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Sony looks for new PR support in APAC

Technology company and its subsidiary put out tenders for PR services in the region.

CES: Plug into the connect economy
Jan 12, 2016
Seton Vermaak

CES: Plug into the connect economy

Seton Vermaak of Razorfish Hong Kong writes that marketers cannot afford to ignore the connectivity trend, even if the latest odd innovations at CES seem like blue-sky thinking.

The 7 CES products marketers need to know about
Jan 12, 2016
Douglas Quenqua

The 7 CES products marketers need to know about

Campaign US asked media and tech experts which products from Vegas they would be talking to their clients about this week.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

1 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

2 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

3 Rebel Wilson stumbles upon happiness in Fiji

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

4 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

5 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

7 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

8 Visit Sweden wants to reclaim Ikea product names

Ogilvy Consulting launches sustainability practice with Andy Wilson as head

9 Ogilvy starts sustainability practice; Andy Wilson to lead

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble