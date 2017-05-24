The brand is on a mission to expand the diversity of its creative team.
The search giant's AI-driven visual search app gives advertisers new ways to connect with consumers.
The media agency repositioned its services to focus on "ROI+" and the "full customer journey," said the CEO.
The fast food brand will also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.
Things have changed since 2012, and Google's re-entry to the market will change it even more.
83 percent of consumers said viewing wasn't disrupted by the non-skippable format.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins