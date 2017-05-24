Ilyse Liffreing

Are you a woman or non-white creative? Airbnb wants to meet you at Cannes
Marketing
May 24, 2017
The brand is on a mission to expand the diversity of its creative team.

What Google Lens means for advertisers
Advertising
May 19, 2017
The search giant's AI-driven visual search app gives advertisers new ways to connect with consumers.

Publicis Media's Zenith rebrands, adds consulting to its capabilities
Media
May 12, 2017
The media agency repositioned its services to focus on "ROI+" and the "full customer journey," said the CEO.

Wendy's coughs up the nuggs as #NuggsForCarter becomes most retweeted of all time
Advertising
May 10, 2017
The fast food brand will also donate $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Why Google's second shot at programmatic TV buying will work
Analysis
Apr 27, 2017
Things have changed since 2012, and Google's re-entry to the market will change it even more.

Pre-roll ads are the least interruptive, finds IPG study
Analysis
Apr 19, 2017
83 percent of consumers said viewing wasn't disrupted by the non-skippable format.

