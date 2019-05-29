electrolux

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA

The agency is creating a bespoke unit to service the account, worth an estimated US$60 million in annual billings, across 18 markets.

May 29, 2019
Faaez Samadi

There is a point to this odd decor-related prank in Sweden
Jun 22, 2016
Ad Nut

There is a point to this odd decor-related prank in Sweden

From Sweden: ‘The Dry Cleaner Prank’ for Electrolux by Volontaire (Stockholm)

Electrolux sparks imagination with vacuum-cleaner art
Nov 6, 2013
Sophie Chen

Electrolux sparks imagination with vacuum-cleaner art

BANGKOK – Electrolux, collaborating with renowned Thai artist Chalit Nakpawan, has seemingly created a piece of art using its new vacuum cleaner, the Electrolux UltraCaptic.

Electrolux calls creative pitch in Southeast Asia
Apr 4, 2012
Racheal Lee

Electrolux calls creative pitch in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE - Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux called a regional creative pitch last week.

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Canon, Bang & Olufsen and a laptop kitchen
Sep 16, 2011
Stuff Staff

GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Canon, Bang & Olufsen and a laptop kitchen

Here is the week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.

