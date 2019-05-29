electrolux
Electrolux selects OMG as AOR in APAC and MEA
The agency is creating a bespoke unit to service the account, worth an estimated US$60 million in annual billings, across 18 markets.
"It took me years to recognise this was bullying"
Ahead of the workshop she'll host at Women Leading Change next week, Dalia Feldheim, former marketing leader at P&G, speaks exclusively to Campaign on the struggles and successes in her marketing career, and her quest for greater female empowerment in the industry.
There is a point to this odd decor-related prank in Sweden
From Sweden: ‘The Dry Cleaner Prank’ for Electrolux by Volontaire (Stockholm)
Electrolux sparks imagination with vacuum-cleaner art
BANGKOK – Electrolux, collaborating with renowned Thai artist Chalit Nakpawan, has seemingly created a piece of art using its new vacuum cleaner, the Electrolux UltraCaptic.
Electrolux calls creative pitch in Southeast Asia
SINGAPORE - Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux called a regional creative pitch last week.
GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Canon, Bang & Olufsen and a laptop kitchen
Here is the week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.
