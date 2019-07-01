droga

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song

Agency brands such as The Monkeys and Entropia will be dropped. Only Droga5 to continue.

Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic
Jul 1, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic

'Strong double-digit' growth is higher than 'the teens', consulting giant says.

#FreeDroga movement picks up steam at Cannes
Jun 22, 2019
Oliver McAteer

#FreeDroga movement picks up steam at Cannes

The cheeky independent Terri & Sandy hired a plane to fly over Cannes trailing a banner that read "FREE DROGA" and launched a GoFundMe to help Droga5 buy itself back.

David Droga: Great creative work doesn't 'cover the cracks'
Jun 18, 2018
Brittaney Kiefer

David Droga: Great creative work doesn't 'cover the cracks'

Droga5 founder David Droga opened the Cannes Lions festival by warning creatives to not become obsessed with their own hype.

Puma | Joyful Winter | Asia
Nov 17, 2009

Puma | Joyful Winter | Asia

Winter is not lacking in colors and fun in Puma's latest through-the-line campaign for its autumn and winter wear in Asia.

Puma | Joyful Winter | Asia
Nov 17, 2009

Puma | Joyful Winter | Asia

Winter is not lacking in colors and fun in Puma's latest through-the-line campaign for its autumn and winter wear in Asia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

4 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

5 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

7 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

9 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

10 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora