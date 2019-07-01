droga
Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song
Agency brands such as The Monkeys and Entropia will be dropped. Only Droga5 to continue.
Accenture Interactive growing at well over 20% and 'vast majority' is organic
'Strong double-digit' growth is higher than 'the teens', consulting giant says.
#FreeDroga movement picks up steam at Cannes
The cheeky independent Terri & Sandy hired a plane to fly over Cannes trailing a banner that read "FREE DROGA" and launched a GoFundMe to help Droga5 buy itself back.
David Droga: Great creative work doesn't 'cover the cracks'
Droga5 founder David Droga opened the Cannes Lions festival by warning creatives to not become obsessed with their own hype.
Puma | Joyful Winter | Asia
Winter is not lacking in colors and fun in Puma's latest through-the-line campaign for its autumn and winter wear in Asia.
