dick van motman
Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu
He now becomes an advisor to Tim Andree with immediate effect and will leave DAN by the end of the year.
Differentiation is our strength
Dentsu's Dick van Motman on the unique qualities and diversity his evolving agency network brings to the table
Dentsu Aegis adds two creative roles to global leadership
The network adds Dick van Motman and Gordon Bowen to the global executive team.
PHD's Susana Tsui to join DAN as China CEO
In addition, the company is moving Phil Teeman from China to lead Southeast Asia.
Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines
ASIA-PACIFIC - Award-winning Philippines agency DM9 JaymeSyfu will become Dentsu JaymeSyfu as it ends its relationship with DDB and sells a majority stake to Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).
Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Philippines’ Aspac Creative Communications
PHILIPPINES - Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired independent agency Aspac Creative Communications, expanding its presence in the Southeast Asian market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins