dick van motman

Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu
Nov 7, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Global creative CEO Dick van Motman leaves Dentsu

He now becomes an advisor to Tim Andree with immediate effect and will leave DAN by the end of the year.

Dentsu Aegis adds two creative roles to global leadership
Mar 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis adds two creative roles to global leadership

The network adds Dick van Motman and Gordon Bowen to the global executive team.

PHD's Susana Tsui to join DAN as China CEO
Jan 22, 2018
Matthew Miller

PHD's Susana Tsui to join DAN as China CEO

In addition, the company is moving Phil Teeman from China to lead Southeast Asia.

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines
Dec 16, 2015
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires JaymeSyfu Group in Philippines

ASIA-PACIFIC - Award-winning Philippines agency DM9 JaymeSyfu will become Dentsu JaymeSyfu as it ends its relationship with DDB and sells a majority stake to Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN).

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Philippines’ Aspac Creative Communications
Dec 4, 2015
Gabey Goh

Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Philippines’ Aspac Creative Communications

PHILIPPINES - Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired independent agency Aspac Creative Communications, expanding its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia