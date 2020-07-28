dentsumcgarrybowen

Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of 'karakuchi' in first global campaign
Jul 28, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of 'karakuchi' in first global campaign

Campaign is brand's first work by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which won the account in January.

Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
May 25, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast

David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.

Dentsumcgarrybowen names Hong Kong leaders
May 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsumcgarrybowen names Hong Kong leaders

Simone Tam, Popo Hu and Jeffry Gamble take up leadership roles in the new omnibus creative entity.

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish
May 14, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish

The leaders behind Dentsu Aegis Network's newly formed global creative agency explain its rationale and their vision for Asia.

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
May 13, 2020
Claire Beale

Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen

Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.

