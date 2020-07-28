dentsumcgarrybowen
Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of 'karakuchi' in first global campaign
Campaign is brand's first work by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which won the account in January.
Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.
Dentsumcgarrybowen names Hong Kong leaders
Simone Tam, Popo Hu and Jeffry Gamble take up leadership roles in the new omnibus creative entity.
What Dentsumcgarrybowen aims to accomplish
The leaders behind Dentsu Aegis Network's newly formed global creative agency explain its rationale and their vision for Asia.
Dentsu Aegis Network rolls non-Japanese creative shops into Dentsumcgarrybowen
Merlee Jayme to be global co-president in Singapore alongside Jon Dupuis in New York. Gordon Bowen and Ned Crowley also take leadership roles at new operation.
