data breach
China probes Weibo data 'leak' of more than 500 million records
The government admonished officials from Sina Weibo after a user reported finding 538 million records available for sale on the 'dark web'.
Facebook drops appeal over UK Cambridge Analytica fine
Social media giant is not admitting liability over much-publicised data breach.
Twitter 'sorry' for inadvertently leaking user info to advertisers (again)
Admission of error by social network comes just two months after previous mess-up.
Facebook finds fresh Microsoft/Sony data breach
FTC confirms $5bn Facebook fine, criticises the company's 'deceptive' behaviour, and announces it is suing Cambridge Analytica.
Honesty at heart of how brands should respond to data breaches
Taking a people-first approach, admitting wrong and explaining to customers exactly what has been exposed among best practices on how to deal best with a data breach.
Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"
Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins