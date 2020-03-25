data breach

China probes Weibo data 'leak' of more than 500 million records
Mar 25, 2020
Cindy Gu

China probes Weibo data 'leak' of more than 500 million records

The government admonished officials from Sina Weibo after a user reported finding 538 million records available for sale on the 'dark web'.

Facebook drops appeal over UK Cambridge Analytica fine
Oct 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook drops appeal over UK Cambridge Analytica fine

Social media giant is not admitting liability over much-publicised data breach.

Twitter 'sorry' for inadvertently leaking user info to advertisers (again)
Oct 10, 2019
Ben Bold

Twitter 'sorry' for inadvertently leaking user info to advertisers (again)

Admission of error by social network comes just two months after previous mess-up.

Facebook finds fresh Microsoft/Sony data breach
Jul 25, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook finds fresh Microsoft/Sony data breach

FTC confirms $5bn Facebook fine, criticises the company's 'deceptive' behaviour, and announces it is suing Cambridge Analytica.

Honesty at heart of how brands should respond to data breaches
Jun 14, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Honesty at heart of how brands should respond to data breaches

Taking a people-first approach, admitting wrong and explaining to customers exactly what has been exposed among best practices on how to deal best with a data breach.

Cathay CMO knew this ad would
Jun 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"

Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.

