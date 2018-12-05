cso
DDB elevates Tomas Gonsorcik to global chief strategy officer
EXCLUSIVE: He fills the role previously held by Omnicom chief strategy officer Alex Hesz.
MullenLowe Group hires APAC chief strategist
Newly created role will oversee group’s consultancy offering.
McCann Japan hires Publicis global planning director as CSO
TOKYO - John Woodward, who has been global planning director for Publicis Worldwide for more than seven years, will be taking up the post of chief strategy officer for McCann Erickson Japan and McCann Worldgroup Japan on April 1.
Angela Hsu opens AH&A to offer bespoke consulting in China
SHANGHAI - Following a 10-year stint running M&C Saatchi China, the last part as CEO, Angela Hsu has founded AH&A with Robert Phelps, who was chief strategy officer at the 4A agency.
DDB appoints planning heads in Singapore and Malaysia, MD for Rapp Singapore
SINGAPORE - Tai Kam Leong, former head of strategic planning at NagaDDB Malaysia, has moved to DDB Singapore as chief strategy officer and managing director of Rapp Singapore.
Aegis Media appoints new chief strategy officer for North Asia
SEOUL - Aegis Media North Asia has appointed Claire Taylor-Rowe as chief strategy officer, effective immediately.
