News Advertising
Alison Weissbrot
21 hours ago

DDB elevates Tomas Gonsorcik to global chief strategy officer

EXCLUSIVE: He fills the role previously held by Omnicom chief strategy officer Alex Hesz.

Pictured: Tomas Gonsorcik. (Photo credit: DDB Worldwide, used with permission)
Pictured: Tomas Gonsorcik. (Photo credit: DDB Worldwide, used with permission)

DDB has elevated Tomas Gonsorcik to global chief strategy officer, the agency shared exclusively with Campaign US.

Gonsorcik joins the global leadership team from his previous role as chief strategy officer for DDB in North America, which he took on in September 2022. Prior to that he spent more than a decade at VML and then VMLY&R post its merger with Young & Rubicam in 2018. He has led strategy for global brands including The Coca-Cola Company, The Ford Motor Company, Colgate-Palmolive and McDonald’s.

He will be based out of the agency’s NYC headquarters. 

He fills the position left vacant by Alex Hesz, who left DDB in December 2021 to join Dentsu International as global chief strategy officer. Hesz abruptly pulled out of the position in October 2022 before starting with Dentsu to return to Omnicom in the same role. 

Gonsorcik will lead the strategy practice across DDB’s global agency network, partnering closely with global CEO Alex Lubar, global president and chief operating officer Glen Lomas and newly appointed international president and chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani. 

In his role, he plans to standardize and codify a set of tools and processes each of DDB’s agencies can tap into, while allowing them to approach strategy based on their individual cultures and market needs.

“We see tremendous value in the flexibility and entrepreneurship that comes from local level agencies and how they go to market,” Gonsorcik said. “As long as we believe in what our core competency is, the individual agencies are able to flex and adapt based on what allows them to win based on the maturity of the market, client cultures and their individual strengths.”

Lubar called it a “pull versus push” approach that is meant to support the “autonomy and idiosyncratic practices” of each office while adding “global connective tissue.”

“There is not a heavy handed mandate on how to operate,” he added. “When you have the greatest talent around the world and you give them reasons to want to engage as a collective, that is much more effective than being heavy handed and pushing down a single approach to delivering great work.” 

A few tools that will be standardized across the network include a consistent approach to media and data integration built on the back of Omni, Omnicom’s internal software platform, as well as DDB’s “bullseye” creative process for elevating the best ideas. 

“It's a healthy mix of shared beliefs, dynamic toolsets and rituals that help the companies feel connected to things,” Gonsorcik said.

As for DDB’s emphasis on strategy, Lubar described it as going “hand in hand” with great creative, which is why it's critical that Gonsorcik work closely with Sobhani in her new role. 

“Great creative is only great creative because of its efficacy,” Lubar said.

Gonsorcik steps into the global role after what he described as a period of transformation in North America, including the merging of Adam & Eve DDB and DDB New York in May amid an overhaul of the regional executive leadership team. Gonsorcik has since brought in new strategy talent and leaders, including Amanda Peters as head of strategy at Adam & Eve DDB New York in January.

“We all say it's a people business, but in the world of procurement and resource management, that can fall by the wayside very quickly,” he said. “It's important that in each market we operate in, talent can feel DDB is the best place to work.”

Gonsorcik is the latest appointment on Lubar’s global leadership team since he took on the role in October. He estimates he is “90% there” in terms of making key hires. 

Source:
Campaign Asia
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

3 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

7 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

DDB Worldwide hires Chaka Sobhani as international CCO
Nov 29, 2023
Gurjit Degun

DDB Worldwide hires Chaka Sobhani as international CCO

40 Under 40 2023: Psembi Kinstan, DDB Group
Nov 20, 2023
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Psembi Kinstan, DDB Group

DDB wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong
Oct 19, 2023
Staff Reporters

DDB wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong

Adam & Eve/DDB chief executive departs after four months
Oct 24, 2023
Gurjit Degun

Adam & Eve/DDB chief executive departs after four ...

Just Published

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023
12 hours ago
Shawn Lim

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy ...

There was intense competition between Publicis' Leo Burnett and Ogilvy at the 2023 Southeast Asia AOY awards last night, with the former ultimately taking home the bulk of the metal haul.

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
13 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at ...

Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023
15 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards ...

With four out of four Network metals in the bag last night, WPP took home all the coveted honours at this year's awards ceremony, hosted live from the glitzy Ritz-Carlton in Singapore.

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it prepares to sell ads in 2024
20 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it ...

IPG Mediabrands will be the first media holding company to join forces with Amazon Advertising to access Prime Video ads.