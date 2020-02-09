comms

Context, centralised info key to preventing coronavirus panic
Feb 9, 2020
Sean Czarnecki

Context, centralised info key to preventing coronavirus panic

Communicators aren't getting the information about coronavirus that they need, but they can still prevent worries from getting out of hand.

HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days
Nov 26, 2019
Matthew Miller

HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days

Hong Kong Strike group calls on the advertising industry to protest the government by stopping work throughout next week.

Communication choices have repercussions: CLSA's Simone Wheeler
Jul 19, 2018
Rick Boost

Communication choices have repercussions: CLSA's Simone Wheeler

"Look, sometimes you've just got to be pragmatic."

PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair
Jul 18, 2018
Rick Boost

PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair

The CEO and founder of PR consultancy Sinclair shares her thoughts at the recent CampaignComms event.

Three tips to make your customer stories sparkle
May 23, 2017
Marc Ha

Three tips to make your customer stories sparkle

Marc Ha at Text100 explains why case studies are the most effective tools for telling consumer stories.

Fusing science and comms to create new markets at DSM
Feb 27, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Fusing science and comms to create new markets at DSM

Angelique Paulussen talks about the joys and challenges of 'issues marketing', and heading comms for an under-the-radar brand aiming for nothing less than changing the world.

