Sean Czarnecki

Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd steps down
Digital
Feb 12, 2020
Sean Czarnecki

Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd steps down

Akeroyd is exiting the company less than two weeks after Platinum Equity completed its acquisition of Cision.

Context, centralised info key to preventing coronavirus panic
PR
Feb 9, 2020
Sean Czarnecki

Context, centralised info key to preventing coronavirus panic

Communicators aren't getting the information about coronavirus that they need, but they can still prevent worries from getting out of hand.

Havas PR forms Red Havas 'micro-network'
PR
May 17, 2019
Sean Czarnecki

Havas PR forms Red Havas 'micro-network'

The organization will be comprised of Red Agency in Asia-Pacific and Havas PR offices in North America and the UK.

Cannes introduces remedies to PR Lions for jilted industry
PR
Mar 20, 2017
Sean Czarnecki

Cannes introduces remedies to PR Lions for jilted industry

The festival amended its definition of PR and how it credits agencies for its Network of the Year award, among other changes.

Alibaba doubles down on corporate website
PR
Aug 31, 2016
Sean Czarnecki

Alibaba doubles down on corporate website

The e-commerce giant relaunched Alizila with an interview with CEO Jack Ma and a four-strong team of senior journalists, as it prepares for the first G20 summit to be held in China.

