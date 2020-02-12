Akeroyd is exiting the company less than two weeks after Platinum Equity completed its acquisition of Cision.
Communicators aren't getting the information about coronavirus that they need, but they can still prevent worries from getting out of hand.
The organization will be comprised of Red Agency in Asia-Pacific and Havas PR offices in North America and the UK.
The festival amended its definition of PR and how it credits agencies for its Network of the Year award, among other changes.
The e-commerce giant relaunched Alizila with an interview with CEO Jack Ma and a four-strong team of senior journalists, as it prepares for the first G20 summit to be held in China.
