PR News
Kathleen Enright
8 hours ago

Reductive COP26 comms did nothing to convey urgency or transformation needed

India and China’s watering down of the Glasgow climate pact has not been the only disappointment of COP26; another legacy of the conference is the continuing failure of communications to drive change.

Reductive COP26 comms did nothing to convey urgency or transformation needed

The messaging was over-simplistic and undermined the sense of urgency and transformation needed. Generic targets approached with generic language – nothing spoke of the enormous human and financial effort required to achieve them. Boris Johnson’s painfully reductive mantra – “coal, cars, cash and trees” – is a case in point.

Business has also failed to communicate in a way that will drive action to a 1.5°C future.

There are two comms levers that need to be engaged: creativity and credibility. Only by leveraging both, alongside strong business leadership, will comms drive the scale and pace of change needed.

Indeed, companies tend to get one right or the other. The oil and gas industries tell good stories, but lack credibility. And many food and agriculture companies are changing their businesses for the better, but fail to bring people along with behaviour-changing comms.

Science continues to push the boundaries of innovative and scalable solutions to the climate crisis. Comms needs to mirror this – to make the sustainable solution the desirable and mainstream choice. Yet comms’ inventiveness falls way behind that of science.

The climate crisis is, in part, a crisis of the imagination. We need to reimagine new ways of making the case, because too many companies struggle to translate CSR targets into language that excites and drives the necessary action.

We need creativity to bring to life just, liberating and abundant futures. Communications must become a form of climate action in itself.

This means leveraging courageous creativity to get people unstuck and give them the necessary jolt into action. What’s needed is communications coupled with behaviour change and a new language that reflects the change needed, the effort required and the true ask of people.

I had hoped that the Green Claims Code, launched by the Competition and Markets Authority in September, would help to push businesses in the right direction. And while it does take steps to stop companies from misleading their customers – the credibility point – it needs to go much further. It needs to encourage businesses to engage creativity to drive sustainable business transformation and consumer behaviour change.

Yet in its current state, it is a slow death to creativity. Why add these constraints now that we are talking about green and now that we are rapidly running out of time to avoid catastrophic climate impacts? This is setting up green to fail.

We need a new type of creativity, a creativity with intent. An ambitious creativity that can only come with deep knowledge of the issues.

When one of the few memorable creative campaigns to come out of COP26 was a talking dinosaur that told humans “Extinction sucks”, it is clear that we have a long way to go before comms is truly effective.

Kathleen Enright is managing director of Salterbaxter

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

Agency of the Year 2021

2 Agency of the Year shortlists released

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

3 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

7 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

9 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Expecting the worst: How brands can embrace pessimism following COP26
Marketing
Nov 11, 2021
Tom Richardson

Expecting the worst: How brands can embrace ...

WaterAid animations reveal devastation of climate change in words of those affected
News
Aug 9, 2021
Simon Gwynn

WaterAid animations reveal devastation of climate ...

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the age of climate chaos?
Marketing
Nov 5, 2021
Gemma A Williams

Can China's Double 11 be more sustainable in the ...

Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India
PR
Nov 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn-owned RF Thunder expands across India

Just Published

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion
Advertising
8 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive ...

Reminiscent of pandemic lockdowns, the heartwarming film presents a solution to the millions of children living without a chimney for Santa to come down.

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed
Marketing
8 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety ...

Omnicom Media Group says it is “a step in the right direction.”

Diversity in healthcare marketing nowhere near enough
Marketing
8 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Diversity in healthcare marketing nowhere near enough

The ANA/AIMM report on diversity in marketing paints a picture of an industry making slow progress, but systemic change is needed.

Future of retail? China’s livestream shopping craze attempts to gain U.S. footing
Analysis
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Future of retail? China’s livestream shopping craze ...

The growing trend is both a risk and an opportunity for brands and influencers.