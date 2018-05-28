cisco
We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience
Companies can and should thrive in today's ever-changing business landscape by investing in genuine employee satisfaction and fostering a culture that prioritises customers, opines Merkle's Uzma Atcha.
How comms professionals can break out of the 'PR sandbox'
Industry professionals are seeing a mismatch between what PR does and what people think of it. Does the communications world need a new business model — or simply to re-market itself?
Getting away from the ‘blah blah blah’: Cisco's Karen Walker
FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Cisco SVP and CMO Karen Walker tells us how she restructured the brand root-and-branch for today’s marketing needs.
Cisco employs VR to dramatise cybersecurity threats
Interactive 3D demo, developed with Allison+Partners, is a first for the tech brand and an uncommon sight in the B2B marketing world.
Cisco and Siemens swap Mindshare and OMD in China
CHINA - Cisco and Siemens have both changed media agencies in China, with Cisco changing from Mindshare to OMD and Siemens switching from OMD to Mindshare.
WE Marketing Group and Engauge form social marketing joint venture
HONG KONG - Engauge and the WE Marketing Group are launching the first dedicated social media marketing agency of China – WE Engauge.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins