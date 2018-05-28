cisco

We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience
1 day ago
Uzma Atcha

We are ignoring the Service-Profit Chain, and it’s damaging customer experience

Companies can and should thrive in today's ever-changing business landscape by investing in genuine employee satisfaction and fostering a culture that prioritises customers, opines Merkle's Uzma Atcha.

How comms professionals can break out of the 'PR sandbox'
May 28, 2018
Kim Benjamin

How comms professionals can break out of the 'PR sandbox'

Industry professionals are seeing a mismatch between what PR does and what people think of it. Does the communications world need a new business model — or simply to re-market itself?

Getting away from the ‘blah blah blah’: Cisco's Karen Walker
Apr 25, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Getting away from the ‘blah blah blah’: Cisco's Karen Walker

FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Cisco SVP and CMO Karen Walker tells us how she restructured the brand root-and-branch for today’s marketing needs.

Cisco employs VR to dramatise cybersecurity threats
Dec 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Cisco employs VR to dramatise cybersecurity threats

Interactive 3D demo, developed with Allison+Partners, is a first for the tech brand and an uncommon sight in the B2B marketing world.

Cisco and Siemens swap Mindshare and OMD in China
Sep 13, 2013
Benjamin Li

Cisco and Siemens swap Mindshare and OMD in China

CHINA - Cisco and Siemens have both changed media agencies in China, with Cisco changing from Mindshare to OMD and Siemens switching from OMD to Mindshare.

WE Marketing Group and Engauge form social marketing joint venture
Nov 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

WE Marketing Group and Engauge form social marketing joint venture

HONG KONG - Engauge and the WE Marketing Group are launching the first dedicated social media marketing agency of China – WE Engauge.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

6 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

7 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

8 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

9 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

10 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India