Chris Foster named global CEO of The Next Practices Group
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chris Foster named global CEO of The Next Practices Group

The US-based agency collective has taken a stake in a company started by the former Y&R and Saatchi & Saatchi executive, FosterEquity Services.

VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia
Oct 25, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

VMLY&R reorganisation taking shape in Asia

Former Y&R leaders Chris Foster and Andrea Conyard will not be part of the newly merged agency.

Chris Foster’s bid to revive Y&R
Sep 25, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Chris Foster’s bid to revive Y&R

The Asia president's blueprint involves heavy lifting on talent and culture, along with new regional hubs and future acquisitions.

Y&R names Chris Foster as Asia president
Nov 20, 2017
Matthew Miller

Y&R names Chris Foster as Asia president

Longtime Publicis veteran and former APAC head of Saatchi & Saatchi returns to the region to take up the position vacated by Matthew Godfrey.

Chris Foster spells out his plans for Saatchis in Asia
Jun 10, 2011
Paul Howell

Chris Foster spells out his plans for Saatchis in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - Just one week into the job, newly appointed regional CEO for Saatchi & Saatchi Chris Foster talks to Campaign about his priorities for the agency and his focus on building leadership, creativity and, ultimately, growth.

Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China promotes Justin Billingsley to regional CEO
Jun 1, 2011
Benjamin Li

Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China promotes Justin Billingsley to regional CEO

GREATER CHINA - Justin Billingsley has been promoted to chairman and regional CEO for Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, marking the first time China is separated from the Asia-Pacific division to report to the worldwide office directly.

