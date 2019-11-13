chris chen

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change
Nov 13, 2019
Matthew Miller

IPG Mediabrands makes China CEO change

Former DDB COO and CFO returns to the Interpublic network as Tom Wan departs.

Isobar China Group makes leadership changes
Aug 15, 2019
Matthew Miller

Isobar China Group makes leadership changes

Company appoints former Tencent executive Tammy Sheu as CEO, moves Alvin Huang into new role as chief commerce officer.

Why no work from China made the 80-strong Digital Craft shortlist
Jun 22, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why no work from China made the 80-strong Digital Craft shortlist

Isobar's chief creative officer Chris Chen explains the challenges work from China still faces when seeking medals at Cannes; and talks us through the decision to award the first ever Digital Craft Grand Prix to a campaign about a technology that doesn't yet exist.

On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4
Jun 20, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

On the ground in Cannes: Editor's Diary Day 4

Yesterday was exciting. We saw Sheryl Sandberg stand up for Facebook, shielded ourselves from Gary Vaynerchuk's highly popular invective and watched in alarm as Extinction Rebellion protesters took over the red carpet steps. What will happen today?!

