chow tai fook
Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.
Hong Kong jewellery giant looks to Japan to offset losses at home
Chow Tai Fook, the largest jewellery retailer in Hong Kong, is shifting its focus to Japan as the number of visitors from mainland China plummets at home.
Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'
The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.
Ex-Standard Chartered global brand head Susan Ho joins Brunswick as partner
HONG KONG - Susan Ho, formerly head of group brand development and group corporate affairs at Standard Chartered, has joined Brunswick's Hong Kong office as a partner.
Chow Tai Fook emphasises 'sincerity and eternity' of jewellery
HONG KONG - Draftfcb Hong Kong has launched a new campaign touching on the concepts of 'sincerity and eternity' for jewellery chain Chow Tai Fook.
Start Creative hires British ad veteran Cally Williams as GM
HONG KONG - Start Creative Hong Kong has appointed British ad agency veteran Cally Williams as its general manager, effective in January.
