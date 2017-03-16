chow tai fook

Why Chow Tai Fook sees opportunity in rural China and lower-tier cities
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The jewellery retailer sees very similar online consumption trends in rural and urban customers, and says rural stereotypes are oversimplified.

Hong Kong jewellery giant looks to Japan to offset losses at home
Mar 16, 2017
David Blecken

Chow Tai Fook, the largest jewellery retailer in Hong Kong, is shifting its focus to Japan as the number of visitors from mainland China plummets at home.

Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'
Aug 9, 2016
Nickolas Tang

The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.

Ex-Standard Chartered global brand head Susan Ho joins Brunswick as partner
Dec 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Susan Ho, formerly head of group brand development and group corporate affairs at Standard Chartered, has joined Brunswick's Hong Kong office as a partner.

Chow Tai Fook emphasises 'sincerity and eternity' of jewellery
Aug 18, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

HONG KONG - Draftfcb Hong Kong has launched a new campaign touching on the concepts of 'sincerity and eternity' for jewellery chain Chow Tai Fook.

Start Creative hires British ad veteran Cally Williams as GM
Jan 13, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Start Creative Hong Kong has appointed British ad agency veteran Cally Williams as its general manager, effective in January.

