Political PR: More Hong Kong election candidates mobilising voters through Facebook
Media
Aug 30, 2016
Facebook charts growing role of social media in Hong Kong's political sphere.

TBWA and Formula E HK attempt to capture local consciousness
Advertising
Aug 25, 2016
TBWA and Formula Electric Racing (Hong Kong) launched a campaign to stimulate interest in motor racing by incorporating local culture.

In-utero pulses melt daddy hearts for Bayer's Elevit
The Work
Aug 11, 2016
J. Walter Thompson Shanghai and Bayer's Elevit helped expectant couples in China bond by letting fathers feel their babies' heartbeats.

Chow Tai Fook invites diamond buyers to learn the 'four Ts'
Advertising
Aug 9, 2016
The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.

Cow & Gate, Baby Kingdom launch digital “Careline” for HK mothers
Marketing
Aug 4, 2016
Based on browsing context and keywords, the brand's website offers users a chat line staffed by supposed experts.

China drags down GroupM ad growth forecasts
Advertising
Aug 3, 2016
APAC year-over-year growth will reach 5.3 percent in 2016 and 5.9 percent in 2017, according to the report.

