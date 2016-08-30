Facebook charts growing role of social media in Hong Kong's political sphere.
TBWA and Formula Electric Racing (Hong Kong) launched a campaign to stimulate interest in motor racing by incorporating local culture.
J. Walter Thompson Shanghai and Bayer's Elevit helped expectant couples in China bond by letting fathers feel their babies' heartbeats.
The jewellry brand is launching a new campaign and retail experience revolving around the origins of its diamonds.
Based on browsing context and keywords, the brand's website offers users a chat line staffed by supposed experts.
APAC year-over-year growth will reach 5.3 percent in 2016 and 5.9 percent in 2017, according to the report.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins