cartier

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore

Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.

Photos: Vintage cars get royal treatment at Cartier auto show
Apr 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Photos: Vintage cars get royal treatment at Cartier auto show

The biennial event in India was held in Jaipur this time.

British clothing brand Jack Wills appoints Etymon for awareness in Hong Kong
Apr 11, 2013
Benjamin Li

British clothing brand Jack Wills appoints Etymon for awareness in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Etymon Communications & Brand Management Consultants has secured the PR retainer for Jack Wills and is tasked with raising the British fashion brand's profile in the city's cluttered smart casualwear market.

Cartier uses forum, micromovie to gain 28,000 weibo fans in a few hours
Jan 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

Cartier uses forum, micromovie to gain 28,000 weibo fans in a few hours

GREATER CHINA - To be more locally relevant and engage with Chinese customers, Cartier has become the first luxury brand in China to hold an online forum in its Sina Weibo page, gained 28,000 fans within a few hours yesterday.

Cartier launches worldwide short film recounting its history
Mar 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

Cartier launches worldwide short film recounting its history

GLOBAL - French jeweller and watchmaker Cartier has launched a three-and-a-half minute film to celebrate its 165 years of history. The film is two years in the making.

INSIGHT: No wind-down in regional watch market
Mar 9, 2011
Matthew Carlton

INSIGHT: No wind-down in regional watch market

REGIONAL - Asia’s penchant for watches of all categories continues to grow, putting brands under greater pressure to create distinct characters and sales points for their products.

