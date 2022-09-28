careers

Campaign unveils female-dominated Power 100
Sep 28, 2022
Staff

Campaign unveils female-dominated Power 100

Female marketers outnumber men in the 2022 edition of the illustrious list.

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Nov 13, 2018
David Blecken

Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side

Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.

Karen Nelson-Field’s career checklist: from
Apr 3, 2017
Olivia Parker

Karen Nelson-Field’s career checklist: from "Dumb Blonde" to CEO

Professor and founder of Media Intelligence Co. Karen Nelson-Field reflects on being the driver of her own career destiny

Nobody knows what creative technologists do, survey says
Mar 28, 2017
I-Hsien Sherwood

Nobody knows what creative technologists do, survey says

Just 12 percent of CTs think coworkers understand their job, and 3 in 4 expect to find a new gig this year.

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Oct 21, 2016
Katrina Andrews

Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves

Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.

More than half of women in advertising have faced sexual harassment: 4As study
Aug 15, 2016
Nancy Hill

More than half of women in advertising have faced sexual harassment: 4As study

As the controversies pile up, the president and CEO of the US 4As reveals the findings of a yearlong effort to learn more about the plight of women in adland.

