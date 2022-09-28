careers
Campaign unveils female-dominated Power 100
Female marketers outnumber men in the 2022 edition of the illustrious list.
Seeking pastures new? All you need to know about moving client-side
Brand roles are often fêted as the ideal escape from the long hours, low pay and minimal influence that agency life can involve. But moving can be hard—and new roles are not always what they're cracked up to be.
Karen Nelson-Field’s career checklist: from "Dumb Blonde" to CEO
Professor and founder of Media Intelligence Co. Karen Nelson-Field reflects on being the driver of her own career destiny
Nobody knows what creative technologists do, survey says
Just 12 percent of CTs think coworkers understand their job, and 3 in 4 expect to find a new gig this year.
Balancing risk and reward in comms career moves
Katrina Andrews explains the choices made by top-level APAC communicators to advance and diversify their careers.
More than half of women in advertising have faced sexual harassment: 4As study
As the controversies pile up, the president and CEO of the US 4As reveals the findings of a yearlong effort to learn more about the plight of women in adland.
