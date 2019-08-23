cambodia

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech alarm
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech alarm

Vague language used in the draft of a proposed cybercrime law could allow it to be used as a tool to limit free speech, according to several rights organisations.

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing
Aug 23, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Fast-changing Cambodia calls for an experimental attitude to marketing

We explore a fascinating market that is driving forward on a mixture of traditional "who can shout loudest" techniques; popular KOL campaigns and new highly reactive strategies tailored for the mobile era.

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2018 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Here is the shortlist for the Southeast Asia region in the 2018 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

New Cambodia agency QED forms
Aug 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

New Cambodia agency QED forms

Two independent PR and digital ‘sister agencies’ are merging in Phnom Penh.

'Uncaged' brand makes most of caged football matches
Jan 29, 2018
Ad Nut

'Uncaged' brand makes most of caged football matches

Tiger Beer launches its street football festival in Cambodia with a campaign through Cream Cambodia.

Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets
Jan 22, 2018
Emily Tan

Bangladesh, Mongolia, Sri Lanka among fast-growing media markets

Cambodia and Myanmar also make Zenith's list of 30 up-and-coming markets, but Iran will be the fastest-growing market through 2020.

