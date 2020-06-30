brandz
Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.
Carmakers and telcos top first ever BrandZ Japan ranking
WPP and Kantar's ranking reveals the uncommonly high value of brand purpose and innovation in Japan, but also highlights an international 'brand equity gap'.
Chinese brands face headwinds amid global growth ambitions
The total value of the top 50 brands in China increased by 15% in 2018.
BrandZ says Huawei is strongest Chinese brand outside China, but why?
Telecom and smartphone maker ranks No. 1 in brand power despite its struggles.
Go-Jek motors into 7th spot on Indonesia BrandZ ranking
The multi-purpose service's brand is worth US$2.39 billion, according to Kantar Millwardbrown's latest report, which also saw strong growth for online travel and retail players.
Alibaba becomes second Chinese company in BrandZ global top 10
Tencent remains the region's most valuable brand, while Japanese auto brands and Australian banks lose ground in Kantar Millward Brown's just-released global BrandZ ranking.
