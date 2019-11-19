bayer

MullenLowe Group wins global Bayer ad business
Nov 19, 2019
Simon Gwynn

MullenLowe Group wins global Bayer ad business

Team led by MullenLowe UK beat Omnicom in pitch.

Bayer strongly denies report of WPP split, global media review
Oct 28, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Bayer strongly denies report of WPP split, global media review

'We are focusing our energies and time on building ambitious plans for our categories and countries. Any stories to the contrary are untrue.'

In-utero pulses melt daddy hearts for Bayer's Elevit
Aug 11, 2016
Nickolas Tang

In-utero pulses melt daddy hearts for Bayer's Elevit

J. Walter Thompson Shanghai and Bayer's Elevit helped expectant couples in China bond by letting fathers feel their babies' heartbeats.

Why did this atrocious Bayer ad win at Cannes?
Jul 7, 2016
Anna Carpen

Why did this atrocious Bayer ad win at Cannes?

This aspirin ad screamed past sexism and landed slap-bang in the middle of rape culture, so why didn't someone stop it from winning a Lion?

Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating
Dec 5, 2014
David Blecken

Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating

HONG KONG - Omnicom agencies Doremus and FleishmanHillard move away from category conventions for the global launch of Insqin, a new polyurethene coating technology from Bayer MaterialScience.

Vietnam's Red Brand Builders bolsters creative and hires brand consultancy lead
Oct 17, 2011
Benjamin Li

Vietnam's Red Brand Builders bolsters creative and hires brand consultancy lead

HO CHI MINH - Vietnam-based branding and marketing agency Red Brand Builders (RBB) has recently promoted a new creative director and hired a new head of brand strategy consulting

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia