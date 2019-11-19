bayer
MullenLowe Group wins global Bayer ad business
Team led by MullenLowe UK beat Omnicom in pitch.
Bayer strongly denies report of WPP split, global media review
'We are focusing our energies and time on building ambitious plans for our categories and countries. Any stories to the contrary are untrue.'
In-utero pulses melt daddy hearts for Bayer's Elevit
J. Walter Thompson Shanghai and Bayer's Elevit helped expectant couples in China bond by letting fathers feel their babies' heartbeats.
Why did this atrocious Bayer ad win at Cannes?
This aspirin ad screamed past sexism and landed slap-bang in the middle of rape culture, so why didn't someone stop it from winning a Lion?
Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating
HONG KONG - Omnicom agencies Doremus and FleishmanHillard move away from category conventions for the global launch of Insqin, a new polyurethene coating technology from Bayer MaterialScience.
Vietnam's Red Brand Builders bolsters creative and hires brand consultancy lead
HO CHI MINH - Vietnam-based branding and marketing agency Red Brand Builders (RBB) has recently promoted a new creative director and hired a new head of brand strategy consulting
