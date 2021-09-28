Media News
Arvind Hickman
12 hours ago

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media account with MediaCom

WPP agency picks up key markets such as China from Dentsu and Germany and Russia from PHD.

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media account with MediaCom

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer has awarded MediaCom its $800 million global media account following a competitive review.

The WPP agency previously handled the majority of Bayer's media planning and buying across 65 markets, but has now added other parts of the world, including Germany, China and Russia, to its remit.

PHD previously held Germany and Russia, and Dentsu had China.

Campaign understands MediaCom, Dentsu and IPG's Initiative took part in the review while PHD did not take part.

The appointment provides an "integrated data-driven solution across Bayer’s global consumer healthcare brands and pharmaceuticals in the US".

The global account will be led by WPP’s Team Bayer lead and MediaCom global client president Costin Mihaila.

MediaCom will be charged with driving Bayer’s “modernised marketing strategy”, which involves using data and content integration to deliver business growth.  

The agency will support Bayer’s commitment to its "Media for good" initiative, which is focused on learning and development, sustainability and brand communications suitability.

MediaCom said consolidating the business will deliver "enhanced best practice sharing, simpler ways of working, as well as consistency of approach, improved data and reporting".

MediaCom had held the global business in markets outside of the US since 2010. In 2011, it picked up Bayer’s media duties in the US, while a few years later PHD had won media in five markets, including Bayer’s home country, Germany.

In 2018, the company partnered with S4 Capital’s MightyHive to in-house its programmatic media buying, setting a goal to take most of its digital media buying in the region in-house by 2020. 

The handover of new markets to MediaCom will take place in January 2022.

Patricia Corsi, Bayer's chief marketing and digital officer, said the pharma was “delighted” to expand its remit with MediaCom.

She added: “The agency proved that it shares our vision and commitment to create a customised data-focused solution that will help us deliver on our 'Media for growth' ambition whilst also exceeding on its sustainability commitment and 'Media for good' vision. I am confident that together we will realise our ambition to be the best in our industry. 

“While congratulating MediaCom I would like to also take this opportunity to recognise and appreciate the partners involved in the review process for their professionalism, commitment and shared values with Bayer.”

MediaCom global chief executive Nick Lawson added: “We are now in a solid position to deliver a step-change in media thinking and activation that drives growth and celebrates the good that the company’s brands provide.

"Our new working relationship will enable us to see the bigger picture for Bayer and deliver smarter, more personalised and relevant messages across the business.”

MediaSense supported Bayer on the review, which launched in June 2021.

Bayer is one of many global brands, including Chanel, Ferrero, Stellantis and Unilever, to review their agency arrangements this year after a lull during the worst of last year's lockdowns.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

7 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

10 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry

Related Articles

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review
Media
Jun 8, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Media
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account

Stephen Allan to step down as MediaCom global CEO
Media
May 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Stephen Allan to step down as MediaCom global CEO

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together
Digital
Apr 25, 2021
Omar Oakes

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative ...

Just Published

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based verticals, product marketing and Twitter
Digital
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based ...

Instagram remains the dominant platform for influencer marketing campaigns in the region, but its growth is plateauing while that of Twitter is ramping up, according to a report from AnyMind Group.

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and ...

The platform has also inked several e-commerce partnerships.

Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of father-daughter conversations
Advertising
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Stayfree puts an end to awkward periods of ...

DDB Mudra film documents how an uncomfortable script evolves into relatable conversations.