Media News
Shauna Lewis
16 hours ago

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

A recent Klarna campaign aimed to highlight 'antiquated' credit models
A recent Klarna campaign aimed to highlight 'antiquated' credit models

Buy-now, pay-later app Klarna has appointed MediaCom as its global retained media agency of record, following a competitive pitch.

The contract began 1 February and MediaCom now executes media buying and planning for the Swedish fintech company’s key markets, including the UK, Spain, Italy, and France.

The agency’s remit excludes North America, where Havas Media Group won the retained account last December.

James Marples, global account director at MediaCom, said: “With this future-facing digital brand undergoing such fast expansion, I have no doubt our expertise and experience across the network will help them see the bigger picture to drive transformation and further growth.”

Magnus Lindholm, global lead business-to-consumer regional marketing, Klarna, said: “In the exponential growth Klarna as a business is in, we were looking for a partner with the structure, people, tools, and capabilities to support our continued acceleration across new and existing markets. 

“We are happy that MediaCom has stepped up to this challenge and look forward to a strong partnership!”

ID Comms supported Klarna on the review.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

