bain
Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way
To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.
ADK announces new head in Singapore, sets up Indonesia office
The Japan-based network taps Takayuki Osaki, former Netflix and Nike marketer, to drive performance marketing and direct-to-consumer business growth.
Kantar's Eric Salama steps down after 17 years as CEO
Now is the right time for me to pause, reflect on my personal priorities and explore other experiences,' he said.
China FMCG imports impervious to trade war, slowing GDP: Bain/Kantar report
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Sales of imported FMCG products in China are growing at twice the rate of the overall FMCG market, with online sales up 30%, according to a new report.
Stalling of China's mobility sector calls for big innovation
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Better services, higher prices and greater platform innovation are needed to see profitability increase for ride-hailing and other services, according to Bain.
Kantar and Bain on their $4bn deal: Now we can invest and acquire more
Staying wholly owned by WPP would have limited ambitions, Kantar CEO says.
