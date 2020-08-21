Marketing Data News
Staff Reporters
Aug 21, 2020

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way

To say there's diversity in the way retail is developing across APAC is a severe understatement. A new Bain & Company report attempts to make some sense of trends and provide tips for charting an effective course.

Retail's dizzying evolution, and how APAC brands can find their way

A new report from Bain & Company, The Future of Retail in Asia-Pacific: How to Thrive at High Speed, observes that in such a diverse region, there's no single path for brands to take when it comes to evolving their retail strategy.

Bain divides Asia-Pacific markets into four retail categories, each with its own trajectory (with non-APAC markets for comparison).

The report segments markets into four categories based on measures of digital disruption and "market maturity", which refers to traditional retail development such as physical selling space per capita. According to the report, the 'fast modernizers' have low levels of disruption and maturity today, but they are primed for disproportionate digital acceleration. These markets are likely to eventually resemble China, which stands on its own as a digital leader, exhibiting high disruption and low markers of market maturity. The 'mature followers' have high disruption and maturity, and are likely to exhibit measured evolution. The 'developing digitalizers' have low digital disruption and medium maturity; they will evolve into mature followers.

The report offers a series of charts that illustrate the challenges marketers face, including how best to capture digital engagement, whether to invest in physical space, and how to build an effective 'last mile' strategy to ensure speedy delivery of goods into consumer hands.

"Post-pandemic, all stages of the path to purchase are set to digitalize further", the report states.
 
"Why expand physical retail space in Asia-Pacific when e-commerce is moving so fast?", the report asks.
 
"The diversity of Asia-Pacific cities resists one-size-fits-all fulfillment", the report says.


The report goes into detail on six areas where "the nimblest executive teams are seizing opportunities" to gain an edge over rivals: 

  • Reinventing their value proposition
  • Winning digital engagement
  • Futureproofing assets and operations
  • Mastering the last mile and supply chain resilience
  • Defining their ecosystem destination
  • Retooling for digital. 
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Highlights of recent and relevant research

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Digital
Jun 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: ...

China FMCG imports impervious to trade war, slowing GDP: Bain/Kantar report
Marketing
Dec 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

China FMCG imports impervious to trade war, slowing ...

APAC brands must take more responsibility in programmatic: WFA report
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC brands must take more responsibility in ...

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Advertising
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
35 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.