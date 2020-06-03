axa
How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.
AXA presents a grim 'Family portrait'
A very sad movie produced by Viddsee tells the devastating story of a family that failed to adequately insure itself. Is that a good strategy?
Insurance giant AXA hands majority of $161M global media account to WPP
Publicis picks up slice of media, including Hong Kong, and retains creative following a ten-year relationship.
Insurance company approves of rewriting the rules
A new AXA brand campaign cultivates a notion of rebellion against societal expectations, but fails to bring the brand itself into that story.
How excessive pitching fuels inefficiency in Japan’s ad industry
A bit of restraint and longer-term thinking among clients could help fix advertising’s work-life balance problem.
AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.
