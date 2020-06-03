axa

How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace
Jun 3, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How Zalora, AXA and Carousell maneuvered COVID-19 with grace

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Three brand marketers demonstrate how agility, tapping clearly into brand purpose, and clear messaging can go a long way in a crisis.

AXA presents a grim 'Family portrait'
Jan 14, 2020
Ad Nut

AXA presents a grim 'Family portrait'

A very sad movie produced by Viddsee tells the devastating story of a family that failed to adequately insure itself. Is that a good strategy?

Insurance giant AXA hands majority of $161M global media account to WPP
Nov 6, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Insurance giant AXA hands majority of $161M global media account to WPP

Publicis picks up slice of media, including Hong Kong, and retains creative following a ten-year relationship.

Insurance company approves of rewriting the rules
Feb 11, 2019
Ad Nut

Insurance company approves of rewriting the rules

A new AXA brand campaign cultivates a notion of rebellion against societal expectations, but fails to bring the brand itself into that story.

How excessive pitching fuels inefficiency in Japan’s ad industry
May 19, 2017
David Blecken

How excessive pitching fuels inefficiency in Japan’s ad industry

A bit of restraint and longer-term thinking among clients could help fix advertising’s work-life balance problem.

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind
Nov 2, 2016
Gabey Goh

AIA, Manulife and Prudential top SEA social media: Digimind

A new report by Digimind looks at 21 B2C insurance brands in Southeast Asia and evaluates their social media standing.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia