Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense
EXCLUSIVE: After overhauling the business' brand and ad platforms, CEO Guru Gowrappan tells Campaign about his commerce-driven vision of the company, inspired by Yahoo in Taiwan.
Oath VP Rico Chan opens up about SEA expansion
Vice-president and managing director, Oath INSEA, Hong Kong and Japan weighs in on the tech and media giant's latest developments.
Q&A: Where brands go wrong with content creation
Most marketers are still too heavy-handed in their approach to entertainment, says Sarah Armand, head of content partnerships at RYOT Studio.
Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach
Global push includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
AOL brings header bidding to mobile with Smart Yield
AOL has beta-launched Smart Yield, an in-app, mobile-first, header bidding solution.
Brands to publishers: Give us more APAC mobile video inventory
New reports from AOL and PubMatic both see increased spending on mobile video advertising—a rich opportunity for publishers that can provide attractive inventory.
