aol

Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense
Oct 9, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Why Verizon Media says its closer to playing offense

EXCLUSIVE: After overhauling the business' brand and ad platforms, CEO Guru Gowrappan tells Campaign about his commerce-driven vision of the company, inspired by Yahoo in Taiwan.

Q&A: Where brands go wrong with content creation
Jun 18, 2018
David Blecken

Q&A: Where brands go wrong with content creation

Most marketers are still too heavy-handed in their approach to entertainment, says Sarah Armand, head of content partnerships at RYOT Studio.

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach
Sep 26, 2017
Emily Tan

Oath's first campaign aims to showcase its brands and reach

Global push includes Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

AOL brings header bidding to mobile with Smart Yield
Jun 2, 2017
Emily Tan

AOL brings header bidding to mobile with Smart Yield

AOL has beta-launched Smart Yield, an in-app, mobile-first, header bidding solution.

Brands to publishers: Give us more APAC mobile video inventory
May 18, 2017
Matthew Miller

Brands to publishers: Give us more APAC mobile video inventory

New reports from AOL and PubMatic both see increased spending on mobile video advertising—a rich opportunity for publishers that can provide attractive inventory.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia