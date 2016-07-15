anta
China's strongest local brands: Li-Ning rides homegrown fashion wave
National pride, expressed in a preference for 'guochao', made an impact among consumers asked to name the strongest local brands in China.
Clever creatures make excellent financial advisors
From Singapore: 'What's your plan' for MCI (Ministry of Communications and Information) by DDB Group Singapore
Anta seeks recognition with tie to China's Olympic hopes
Aiming to challenge its better-known rivals, the maker of China's Olympic garb launches a patriotic and inspiring campaign.
Leo Burnett Shanghai hires Shanghai native as head of planning
SHANGHAI - Major Zhu (朱敏捷), the former strategic planning director at DDB Shanghai handling the Volkswagen account, has started work as the head of planning at Leo Burnett Shanghai.
Sportswear brand Anta calls creative review; JWT declines to pitch
SHANGHAI - Chinese sportswear brand Anta has called a pitch for its creative business over the next three years. Incumbent agency JWT said it has declined to take part in the pitch.
Li Ning rebrands to 'Make the change' with new logo design
BEIJING – Chinese sports apparel brand Li Ning has redesigned its logo and launched a new tagline ‘Make the change’ as part of a bigger brand revitalisation plan for the coming three years.
