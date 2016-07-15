anta

Clever creatures make excellent financial advisors
Jul 15, 2016
Ad Nut

Clever creatures make excellent financial advisors

From Singapore: 'What's your plan' for MCI (Ministry of Communications and Information) by DDB Group Singapore

Anta seeks recognition with tie to China's Olympic hopes
Jul 14, 2016
Nickolas Tang

Anta seeks recognition with tie to China's Olympic hopes

Aiming to challenge its better-known rivals, the maker of China's Olympic garb launches a patriotic and inspiring campaign.

Leo Burnett Shanghai hires Shanghai native as head of planning
Oct 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett Shanghai hires Shanghai native as head of planning

SHANGHAI - Major Zhu (朱敏捷), the former strategic planning director at DDB Shanghai handling the Volkswagen account, has started work as the head of planning at Leo Burnett Shanghai.

Sportswear brand Anta calls creative review; JWT declines to pitch
Jul 29, 2010
Jin Bo

Sportswear brand Anta calls creative review; JWT declines to pitch

SHANGHAI - Chinese sportswear brand Anta has called a pitch for its creative business over the next three years. Incumbent agency JWT said it has declined to take part in the pitch.

Li Ning rebrands to 'Make the change' with new logo design
Jul 2, 2010
Jane Leung

Li Ning rebrands to 'Make the change' with new logo design

BEIJING – Chinese sports apparel brand Li Ning has redesigned its logo and launched a new tagline ‘Make the change’ as part of a bigger brand revitalisation plan for the coming three years.

