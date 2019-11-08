amplifi
Dentsu Aegis departures continue with UK leadership exits
Amplifi UK CEO Pippa Glucklich is leaving along with Gyro chair Kate Howe, who is also DAN's executive director of creative, customer experience and commerce.
Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD
Current Asia MD Richard Andrew to step down from the post next month
Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis
Three more high-level DAN executives are now known to have left the network following a major restructuring of media operations.
DAN restructures regional media agencies, cuts jobs
Dentsu Aegis Network media agencies will no longer have APAC CEOs, instead forming three holding company-level working groups.
Dentsu Aegis launches Spotify data integration in APAC
The companies say the partnership helps optimise brand investments across radio and digital audio.
Tencent MIND Awards: Agencies speak on digital marketing’s breakneck progress
Representatives from DDB, Amplifi, Hylink, Starcom China and Tencent weigh in.
