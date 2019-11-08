amplifi

Dentsu Aegis departures continue with UK leadership exits
Nov 8, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Dentsu Aegis departures continue with UK leadership exits

Amplifi UK CEO Pippa Glucklich is leaving along with Gyro chair Kate Howe, who is also DAN's executive director of creative, customer experience and commerce.

Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD
Sep 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Blis hires DAN Amplifi's APAC partnerships lead to replace Asia MD

Current Asia MD Richard Andrew to step down from the post next month

Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis
Mar 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Sean O'Brien, Kristian Barnes, Sunil Yadav no longer at Dentsu Aegis

Three more high-level DAN executives are now known to have left the network following a major restructuring of media operations.

DAN restructures regional media agencies, cuts jobs
Jan 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

DAN restructures regional media agencies, cuts jobs

Dentsu Aegis Network media agencies will no longer have APAC CEOs, instead forming three holding company-level working groups.

Dentsu Aegis launches Spotify data integration in APAC
Sep 14, 2018
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Aegis launches Spotify data integration in APAC

The companies say the partnership helps optimise brand investments across radio and digital audio.

