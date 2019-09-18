agency of record
Modern dating in adland
The industry seems to have gone the way of modern dating apps, with little interaction, one night stands and no eye for long-term relationships. Can that be remedied?
Arcade appointed AOR for Ben & Jerry’s
SINGAPORE – Boutique hotshop Arcade has been appointed as agency of record for Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream brand.
4 Pines Brewing extends AOR to JayGrey Sydney
SYDNEY - Australian handcrafted beer brewer 4 Pines has appointed JayGrey Sydney as its agency-of-record.
Brand Lab names Elvin Tan as MD Southeast Asia; hires Mill Stirling as agency-of-record for Porsche Design mobile launch
SINGAPORE - Former Pixel Media country manager for Singapore, Elvin Tan (pictured), has joined the Brand Lab Group, the sole distributor of Porsche Design mobile series and luxury goods in Asia, as managing director for Southeast Asia.
TBWA Singapore nets regional Zespri branding brief
SINGAPORE - Zespri, the largest marketer of kiwifruit in the world, has awarded its regional branding brief to TBWA Singapore, concluding a pitch process that started late last year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins