age
Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.
It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.
Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
An installation at the brand's Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama allows two people to confront older (or younger) versions of each other in real time.
Over-50s spend most of the money, and they hate your marketing
Marketers have a very costly blindspot when it comes to consumers over 50, according to a report from WPP AUNZ.
Olay encourages women to 'break up' with age pressure
Olay takes on a controversial social topic ahead of Chinese Valentine’s Day.
APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.
