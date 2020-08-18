adcolony

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Bajaj, AdColony
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Bajaj, AdColony

Bajaj’s foresight for mobile ad trends and innovation makes her a highly skilled specialist in her field. And the results don’t lie.

The case for playable ads
Jan 18, 2019
Tom Simpson

The case for playable ads

Why ad gamification is on the rise and how the opt-in format solves the engagement challenge.

AdColony and Lifesight team up to boost location data offerings in APAC
Jan 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

AdColony and Lifesight team up to boost location data offerings in APAC

Partnership creates location data-rich platform in Asia-Pacific closer to similar offerings in Europe and the US.

Facebook launches ad products for video games
Aug 6, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook launches ad products for video games

Facebook has launched three advertising solutions to help publishers of games reach players that are likely to make in-app purchases.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia