Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Bajaj, AdColony
Bajaj’s foresight for mobile ad trends and innovation makes her a highly skilled specialist in her field. And the results don’t lie.
The case for playable ads
Why ad gamification is on the rise and how the opt-in format solves the engagement challenge.
AdColony and Lifesight team up to boost location data offerings in APAC
Partnership creates location data-rich platform in Asia-Pacific closer to similar offerings in Europe and the US.
Facebook launches ad products for video games
Facebook has launched three advertising solutions to help publishers of games reach players that are likely to make in-app purchases.
Pond's location-based mobile campaign an industry champ
The interactive campaign educated Indonesian women about the pollution they unknowingly face every day
AdColony collaborates with Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify and MOAT
New developments make AdColony the first in-app video marketplace to be compatible with all leading ad quality measurement partners.
