Tom Simpson

The case for playable ads
Advertising
Jan 18, 2019
Tom Simpson

The case for playable ads

Why ad gamification is on the rise and how the opt-in format solves the engagement challenge.

How to avoid wasting half the money you spend on advertising
Opinions
Jul 13, 2018
Tom Simpson

How to avoid wasting half the money you spend on ...

Brands are increasingly gaming into mobile gaming as a method of serving engaging ads. AdColony's Tom Simpson explains the appeal.

What lies beyond the walled gardens?
Analysis
Sep 1, 2017
Tom Simpson

What lies beyond the walled gardens?

TV-like audiences now reside in the palm of your hand, but marketers must build mobile strategies to leverage the app ecosystem and reach the right audiences globally, writes Tom Simpson of AdColony.

Big-brand budgets to flow to programmatic in 2015: MediaQuark
Data
Jan 20, 2015
Tom Simpson

Big-brand budgets to flow to programmatic in 2015: ...

Tom Simpson, CEO of MediaQuark, offers seven programmatic trends for the year ahead, along with results from his company's survey of advertisers' attitudes about deploying data-driven marketing.

