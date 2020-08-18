Women to Watch 2020: Priyanka Bajaj, AdColony

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Priyanka Bajaj

Senior sales director, Southeast Asia and North Asia

AdColony

Singapore

Priyanka Bajaj started her career in SMS and MMS evolution, which should paint a picture of how far she’s come along. Continuing on her journey in the niche space of mobile marketing, she now oversees mobile business growth at AdColony for the entire Asia region except mainland China. Reporting to her are 15 sales and customer relationship managers across 10 markets.

In the past year, Bajaj clinched 12 new clients—including Lego, Friesland Campina, Huawei, Combiphar, Nestle, Globe Studios, Beiersdorf, Samsung and Sony Pictures—growing the company’s billings by 20% year-on-year. No wonder she was promoted early this year to look after an expanded remit of North Asia, a region she launched for the business. Yes, you read right. She single-handedly expanded AdColony’s business into Japan, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.

Bajaj’s highly challenging role expands beyond sales and revenue growth and into campaign innovation. These have included integrating AR filters for Frisian Flag, using interactive video tech for Samsung, and customised social filters for a Pond’s Men and Star Wars’ co-branded campaign. She’s also passionate about pushing casual gaming in the mobile ad space, and in the past year, has set out to build trust among advertisers for casual gaming publishers.

Outside of her immediate role, we especially commend Bajaj’s role in IAB SEA+India Programmatic Committee where she’s an outspoken advocate of transparency in the mobile ecosystem. In fact, she led the integration of third-party verification tools to provide transparency to advertisers and facilitate measurement by verification vendors. Her job title may spell out a role in managing top-tier clients; but it’s clear that Bajaj is a talent far beyond that.