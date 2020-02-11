Search
Muji
Feb 11, 2020
Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.
Sep 12, 2019
Chinese consumers angered by Muji
Add "French Concession" to the list of things brands might want to avoid mentioning in China.
Feb 5, 2018
MUJI opens first-ever hotel in China
Japanese homeware brand expands into hospitality sector.
Dec 11, 2017
Muji creates a unique vision of Tokyo in Paris
Tens of thousands of pens bring the city to life through projection mapping.
Mar 17, 2017
CCTV's Muji claims denounced by Shanghai Quarantine Bureau
The plot has taken a twist with assertions of the opposite from both Muji and Shanghai authorities.
Mar 16, 2017
Nike, Muji targeted in China consumer rights exposé
Both companies are accused of having misled consumers through their marketing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins