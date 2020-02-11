Muji

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative

Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.

Chinese consumers angered by Muji
Sep 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumers angered by Muji

Add "French Concession" to the list of things brands might want to avoid mentioning in China.

MUJI opens first-ever hotel in China
Feb 5, 2018
Jiani Ma

MUJI opens first-ever hotel in China

Japanese homeware brand expands into hospitality sector.

Muji creates a unique vision of Tokyo in Paris
Dec 11, 2017
David Blecken

Muji creates a unique vision of Tokyo in Paris

Tens of thousands of pens bring the city to life through projection mapping.

CCTV's Muji claims denounced by Shanghai Quarantine Bureau
Mar 17, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

CCTV's Muji claims denounced by Shanghai Quarantine Bureau

The plot has taken a twist with assertions of the opposite from both Muji and Shanghai authorities.

Nike, Muji targeted in China consumer rights exposé
Mar 16, 2017
David Blecken

Nike, Muji targeted in China consumer rights exposé

Both companies are accused of having misled consumers through their marketing.

