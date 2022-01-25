News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Display in Muji. Book plots in haiku format. Library promo.

INSPIRATION STATION: Singapore's National Library Board promotes reading with help from Ogilvy, Muji, and a venerable Japanese poetic form.

A promotion for Singapore's National Library Board uses the Japanese poetic form of haiku to draw in potential readers as they visit Muji stores.

A wall display now up at two Muji locations in Singapore displays a series of bookmarks, created by Ogilvy Singapore, which are free for the taking. Each bookmark contains a haiku that alludes to a book in the library's collection. A QR code on the bookmark links to an ebook version of the book in question.

“Haikus are a beautiful part of Japanese culture, and being able to highlight them alongside the joys of reading feels like a double discovery," said Elrid Carvalho, creative director at Ogilvy Singapore. "We want everyone who interacts with the bookmarks to feel a sense of wonder and intrigue, as well as feel inspired by the bookmark designs and the beautifully crafted haikus, to then go home and download the book and continue their reading journey."

The installations can be found at the Muji stores at Jewel Changi Airport and Plaza Singapura until  June 28.


CREDITS

Client:
Chris Koh, Programme Director, National Reading Movement, National Library Board
Cherie Loh, Manager, National Reading Movement, National Library Board
Ho Sie Sie, Manager, National Reading Movement, National Library Board
Jennifer Tan, Manager, National Reading Movement, National Library Board

Agency:
Chief Creative Officer: Nicolas Courant
Creative Director: Elrid Carvalho
Associate Creative Director: Sonali Ranjit
Senior Art Director: Maggie Michella
Art Director: Faith Low
Copywriter(s): Jerome Toh, Toan Mai, Shanghao Chen, Rachel Chew
Illustrators: Mátyás Locsmándi, Yulius Iskandar, Manasuka Hari
Strategy Director: Frederick Tong
Executive Group Director: Shirley Tay
Account Director: Yong Shi Yun
Account Manager: Charmaine Lim
Production Partner: LTY – Zen Zhao and Sue Ang

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

