Chanel

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
Sep 9, 2019
David Blecken

Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?

There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.

Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds
Sep 3, 2019
Nielsen

Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds

Meanwhile, the ageing population is responsible for growth in product categories related to health and wellness.

Chanel could pull plug on Hong Kong show
Aug 26, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

Chanel could pull plug on Hong Kong show

Cruise show slated for November faces uncertainty amid continuing protests.

Chanel unexpectedly loses ‘Double C’ trademark infringement case in China
Jul 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Chanel unexpectedly loses ‘Double C’ trademark infringement case in China

A Chinese jewelry shop owner who sells goods with a logo similar to Chanel's "Double C" was not misleading customers, a Guangzhou court ruled.

China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again
Jun 17, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again

The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.

Apple regains crown as world's most valuable brand as Facebook value sinks
Oct 4, 2018
Alex Brownsell

Apple regains crown as world's most valuable brand as Facebook value sinks

Apple has beaten Google to return to the top, with Amazon in third place.

