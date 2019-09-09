Chanel
Will Apple ever be able to outdo South Korea’s biggest brands?
There seems little room to move at the top of our top 100 brands ranking, but a shakeup is on the cards in the entertainment space.
Taiwan consumers drive FMCG growth despite economic headwinds
Meanwhile, the ageing population is responsible for growth in product categories related to health and wellness.
Chanel could pull plug on Hong Kong show
Cruise show slated for November faces uncertainty amid continuing protests.
Chanel unexpectedly loses ‘Double C’ trademark infringement case in China
A Chinese jewelry shop owner who sells goods with a logo similar to Chanel's "Double C" was not misleading customers, a Guangzhou court ruled.
China's Top 100 Brands: Chanel the most wanted—again
The luxury company plays by its own distinct rules when it comes to marketing. Elsewhere in China's Top 100 Brands chart, Apple slips a few spots, while Uber plummets down the list.
Apple regains crown as world's most valuable brand as Facebook value sinks
Apple has beaten Google to return to the top, with Amazon in third place.
