Staff Reporters
4 days ago

This Christmas, shine a light on homelessness

This activation by Wunderman Thompson Perth acts as a jarring project against the festive mood.

During this season of joy and celebration, it’s important to acknowledge that the homeless community won’t get to celebrate the festivities next to a fire, opening gifts and drinking mulled wine. In Perth, fires and mulled wine won’t probably be needed in the thick of its summertime Christmas. Regardless, the homeless community still very much need all the help they can get.

Not-for-profit organisation Anglicare WA joined hands with Wunderman Thompson Perth to extend its ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign to raise awareness for funding for the homeless community. The print, radio, and film campaign has now been extended to include an experiential element with Christmas lights draped around objects that the homeless community are forced to sleep on.

Tim Newton and Paula Keamy, creative leads at Wunderman Thompson, said: “Showing the reality of the kinds of places where many homeless people could be spending Christmas, will give a much-needed dose of reality to the rest of us while we enjoy the privilege of celebrating the season.”

CREDITS

Anglicare WA
Bec Stott, Manager, Philanthropy
Emma-Jane Marcombe, Manager, Media & Marketing
Innovation and Strategy
Melissa Batchelor, Donor Relations Coordinator
Philanthropy & Enterprise

Videographers
Shaun Atherstone 
Mikey Hamer 

Locations
City of Vincent, City of South Perth, Pretzel - Northbridge, the Subiaco Hotel

Wunderman Thompson Perth
Meg Watson, Art Director
Jordan Ellis, Copywriter
Tim Newton, Creative Lead/Art Director
Paula Keamy, Creative Lead/Copywriter
Joao Braga, National Chief Creative Officer
Kelsey Fraser, Senior Account Director
Damiano Di Pietro, General Manager, Perth

Volunteers from agency
Lana Abro, Rachel Anthony, Danny Coleman, Emma Hollins, Emily Hooper, Jess Murray, Sharon Heaton

Past campaign contributors
Carol-Ann Cronin, Sarah Parsons, Joe Hawkins, Matt Wilson, Luke Williams, Tui Fleay

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

