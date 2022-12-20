This Christmas, shine a light on homelessness

During this season of joy and celebration, it’s important to acknowledge that the homeless community won’t get to celebrate the festivities next to a fire, opening gifts and drinking mulled wine. In Perth, fires and mulled wine won’t probably be needed in the thick of its summertime Christmas. Regardless, the homeless community still very much need all the help they can get.
Not-for-profit organisation Anglicare WA joined hands with Wunderman Thompson Perth to extend its ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign to raise awareness for funding for the homeless community. The print, radio, and film campaign has now been extended to include an experiential element with Christmas lights draped around objects that the homeless community are forced to sleep on.
Tim Newton and Paula Keamy, creative leads at Wunderman Thompson, said: “Showing the reality of the kinds of places where many homeless people could be spending Christmas, will give a much-needed dose of reality to the rest of us while we enjoy the privilege of celebrating the season.”
