Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
20 hours ago

The Body Shop brings 'Self Love Uprising' to Australia

A local non-binary stylist and an Aboriginal life coach appear in the localisation of the global campaign.

The Body Shop's global 'Self Love Uprising' campaign has come to Sydney and Melbourne, featuring non-binary stylist Deni Todorovic (they/them) and Aboriginal mindset coach Allira Potter (she/her).

The campaign, through Havas Media Melbourne with creative by Marilyn & Sons, includes OOH ads and online content. The brand's PR and influencer agency, Havas Village’s One Green Bean, brought in local contributors including Abbie Chatfield, Clem Ford and Carly Findlay to tell their stories, in addition to managing the media and influencer strategy.  

Globally, the 'Self Love Uprising' campaign was aiming to drive social change by inspiring 1 million acts of self-love over a year—a milestone the brand says has been reached in the past week.

Ad Nut practices self-love frequently. By which Ad Nut means looking in a mirror and delivering positive, ego-affirming pep talks. Why, what were you thinking Ad Nut meant?

CREDITS

Client: The Body Shop
Media: Havas Media Melbourne
Creative: Marilyn & Sons
PR: One Green Bean

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

