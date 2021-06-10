The Body Shop brings 'Self Love Uprising' to Australia

The Body Shop's global 'Self Love Uprising' campaign has come to Sydney and Melbourne, featuring non-binary stylist Deni Todorovic (they/them) and Aboriginal mindset coach Allira Potter (she/her).

The campaign, through Havas Media Melbourne with creative by Marilyn & Sons, includes OOH ads and online content. The brand's PR and influencer agency, Havas Village’s One Green Bean, brought in local contributors including Abbie Chatfield, Clem Ford and Carly Findlay to tell their stories, in addition to managing the media and influencer strategy.

Globally, the 'Self Love Uprising' campaign was aiming to drive social change by inspiring 1 million acts of self-love over a year—a milestone the brand says has been reached in the past week.

Ad Nut practices self-love frequently. By which Ad Nut means looking in a mirror and delivering positive, ego-affirming pep talks. Why, what were you thinking Ad Nut meant?

CREDITS

Client: The Body Shop

Media: Havas Media Melbourne

Creative: Marilyn & Sons

PR: One Green Bean