Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 4, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover September 4 through September 8, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.



Morrow Sodali, global stakeholder engagement & ESG consulting firm, has appointed Susan Redden Makatoa as managing director to lead a newly created corporate communications practice, based in Sydney. Makatoa was most recently executive vice president and head of corporate APAC at Edelman, responsible for oversight over the practice and for providing key counsel to leading companies. She is also an adjunct lecturer for Charles Sturt University and sits on the board of the Touched by Olivia Foundation. Makatoa previously held leadership roles at Ogilvy PR and SenateSHJ.



WhiteGrey, creative technology agency, has appointed Nerida Murphy to the newly created role of design director. Murphy will lead the agency’s brand design offering and further elevate the level of craft within the agency. Murphy previously held creative leadership roles at FutureBrand Australia and at Re (M&C Saatchi). She has also led her own design business. Murphy has worked on some of Australia’s most iconic brands, including Optus, where she led a team of designers, writers and strategists as the brand evolved from a telco into an entertainment provider. She will work across WhiteGrey’s national client portfolio alongside Chad Mackenzie, chief creative officer and the creative team.

VIOOH, global digital out-of-home (OOH) marketplace, has appointed two newly created commercial roles for the Australia and New Zealand region. Both will be based in Sydney and sit within the commercial team led by Gavin Wilson, global chief customer and revenue officer VIOOH.

Ryan Sullivan joins as partnerships director ANZ from Bench Media, a leading independent programmatic media agency in Australia. Sullivan will be responsible for taking the management of existing media owners forward, supporting them to transform their business through programmatic selling.

Mitchell Hodges joins as technical solutions manager ANZ, bringing with him valuable experience from his previous role at Yahoo DSP. Mitchell will provide crucial support for media owners, guiding technical implementation and spearheading revenue growth and partner education.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed Lim Kean Bon as area director in India, South Asia, and Africa on September 1. He will succeed Raymond Lim as the India market lead based in New Delhi, leading STB’s promotion and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India. In addition, he will be responsible for business development efforts to secure visitorship across India to Singapore, while engaging consumers in other regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa. Kean Bon started his career in the Singapore public service as an urban planner in Singapore’s city planning authority. He joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 and subsequently moved on to the SECB team in 2017. Prior to taking this role, he led STB’s lifestyle precinct development team from 2020 to 2023.



Iprospect Hong Kong has been appointed by KFC, Pizza Hut and PHD, the food brands under Jardine Restaurant Group, as its media partner to optimise ecommerce performances, effective immediately. With a need to transform and evolve with time, the brands are all eyeing to grow their e-commerce effectively. Iprospect, the performance-led integrated media planning and buying agency, now offers a comprehensive communication strategy that can seamlessly connect top, middle, and lower funnel initiatives, unlocking the full potential of media investments and delivering tangible online to offline business results.

Fantastic Furniture, Australian value furniture and bedding retailer, has appointed Initiative as its media agency of record for all offline media planning & buying, including BVOD and YouTube, following a competitive media review. Incubeta, Fantastic Furniture's digital agency, was not part of the review. Work commences October 1, 2023, with the first campaign expected in the market before year-end. Initiative’s immediate remit is to undertake an in-depth analysis of the business to understand its unique brand identity, target audience and long-term business objectives, ensuring all media efforts are aligned with the company’s ambition and vision.



Narrative, a branding and communication agency, has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, a flagship company of Astarc Group, offering surface augmentation solutions to automotive, consumer durables & appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years. Following a multi-agency pitch, Narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes.



We Are Social has promoted Sunny Zhu to general manager in Shanghai, China, promoted from her previous role as business unit director. As GM, she will continue to work with brands such as Ferrari, Korean Air and Google, while fostering growth in the region and leading a team of 40 people. Joining the agency in 2016, Zhu now reports to Tristan Qin, China Region EVP, with an expanded remit that includes spearheading the agency's strategic initiatives and overseeing internal training and development programmes across the business. We Are Social operates five offices in North Asia, in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, launched in February 2023.

Unilever Australia and New Zealand has appointed GroupM’s Mindshare as media agency, effective January 2024 following a competitive pitch. Mindshare won back the account, estimated to be worth US$26 million from incumbent Omnicom’s PHD, appointed in 2015. The tender was part of a periodic global review of Unilever’s media agencies. Unilever, houses brands including Lynx, Dove, Continental, Ben & Jerry’s, Comfort, Persil and more in AU/NZ markets.

Icon Agency, integrated communications firm, has announced a series of new appointments: Emma Bridgeman joins Icon Agency as director of technology and B2B, based in Sydney. Prior to joining Icon, she held senior positions at Apple, Ogilvy and Herd MSL.

Stefanie Safahi joins as a senior account director also based in Sydney office. Safahi was previously head of communications at Folklore Ventures.

Rania Aissaoui joins as account director, following several years at Ogilvy and Teneo. Philips has appointed Peter Quinlan as managing director of APAC, effective September 1, 2023. With over 17 years in the healthcare industry, before the promotion, Quinlan led Philips' MR, CT and diagnostic X-ray imaging businesses across regions including APAC, Japan and India, Latin America (LATAM) and the Middle East, and Africa (META). Since joining Philips in 2007, he has held leadership positions across the region in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Netherlands at the company's global headquarters. He succeeds Caroline Clarke, who is leaving Philips after a 15-year tenure at the company, including nine years as leader for APAC.

Techwish Group, a global corporation with a presence in diversified industries, has appointed G Ravindran R as vice president marketing (CMO) for its luxury brands, Hogar Controls and SuperSurfaces. Ravindran R is a new addition to the leadership team. With over 21 years of experience in strategic marketing, he has led marketing functions covering diverse areas with well-known companies in India such as LG Electronics, Asian Paints, Philips, JVC, Usha International and Hindware.

Town Square, independent creative agency, has appointed Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. With over 15 years working in four countries, Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe and at Ogilvy in the US, India and New Zealand on brands including Jeep, Unilever, Hyatt, ANZ, Telstra, Arnott’s, McCain and Cancer Council Australia.

Globale Media, an AI-driven mobile and web advertising platform, has appointed Kritika Arora as the director of performance & acquisitions. She has 12 years of experience in performance marketing and over 15 years of experience across various categories within this industry.

Prior to this role, Arora worked with many organisations, including Silverpush, PolicyBazaar, and established Hochads. At Globale Media, she plans to reach and engage the target audience across different platforms, ‌maximising the brand’s visibility and conversions.

ADNA Research has appointed Mani Padmanabhan as head of growth, APAC, effective September 2023. Before joining ADNA Research, Padmanabhan was enterprise sales director, Asia research services at Qualtrics based in Singapore. Prior to that, he worked for Dynata, Survey Sampling International, IPG Mediabrands, and Nielsen among others.