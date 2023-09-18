Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 18, 2023

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has appointed Mandie van der Merwe and Avish Gordhan, the multi-award-winning creative duo, as the agency’s new joint chief creative officers. Gordhan and van der Merwe, who have been creative partners for 20 years, have honed their craft across three continents, with their work recognised over 300 times at the biggest award shows in the industry, including D&AD, Cannes Lions, The One Show, Clios and Spikes. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi, Gordhan and van der Merwe were CCOs at Dentsu Creative Australia. Prior to that, they worked for M&C Saatchi Australia as executive creative directors.

Fishawack Health (FH) has appointed Amar Urhekar as chief operating officer (COO). As COO, he will oversee all of FH’s services, execute the company’s business strategy, support and recruit skilled team members, and nurture the ongoing digital advancements for the company. He will also serve as a member of Fishawack Health’s board of directors. Prior to joining FH, Urhekar served as global group president at Evoke. In 2019, Urhekar took charge of Ashfield Health as global president. Before his work at Ashfield, Urhekar was a founding member of McCann Health India and took on leadership roles in China, Japan and Singapore, including as regional director, APAC. He then relocated to the US, as president of McCann Health Americas.

The Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) has appointed Current Asia as its digital marketing partner. This collaboration aims to further establish Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Current Asia will leverage its data-driven storytelling and performance marketing expertise to deliver comprehensive digital marketing solutions for HKDC.

Jaywing has been appointed by The A2 Milk Company (A2MC) to lead SEO and amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms, following a competitive pitch. Leveraging Jaywing’s integrated performance marketing, data and creative capabilities, the agency will develop holistic organic search and digital PR strategies to drive brand awareness and educate audiences about the benefits of A2 Milk and A2 Platinum. The appointment by A2MC is the latest major win for Jaywing, joining Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards and Bupa.

Avyan Global has appointed Rahul Welde as partner and advisor to the agency group. Welde is a prominent marketer with deep marketing, media and communications expertise. He has broad global experience gained over 30 years at Unilever and beyond. London-based Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.

Lemma has appointed Nicholas Robson as director of sales for Australia. Robson was most recently with InMobi, where he was head of agency and strategic clients, and he has previously worked with Unruly as the executive group sales director. Based in Sydney, Robson will be responsible for expanding Lemma’s presence in Australia through strong partnerships with media agencies, publishers and brands. His key mandate will be to generate high-value demand for Lemma's omnichannel supply of digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV (CTV), and over-the-top (OTT) supply-side solutions.

Amplify, global creative agency, has appointed Sabrina Khong as the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd as business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she was art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. Before Foxtel, she was associate creative director at Section in Singapore and art director at Publicis Singapore. Todd comes from integrated social agency, Ground, in Sydney. Prior to that, she was with Hill+Knowlton Strategies in London.

Lenovo Group has appointed Serena Cheung as general manager for Lenovo's operations in Hong Kong and Macau, effective immediately. She will be taking over from Fan Ho, who has served in the position since 2020. Fan will be taking up the role of general manager of Lenovo Asia Pacific Solutions and Services Group. Cheung rejoined Lenovo from Microsoft Hong Kong, where she was the public sector group lead.