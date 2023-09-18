Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 18, 2023

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has appointed Mandie van der Merwe and Avish Gordhan, the multi-award-winning creative duo, as the agency’s new joint chief creative officers. Gordhan and van der Merwe, who have been creative partners for 20 years, have honed their craft across three continents, with their work recognised over 300 times at the biggest award shows in the industry, including D&AD, Cannes Lions, The One Show, Clios and Spikes. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi, Gordhan and van der Merwe were CCOs at Dentsu Creative Australia. Prior to that, they worked for M&C Saatchi Australia as executive creative directors.
Fishawack Health (FH) has appointed Amar Urhekar as chief operating officer (COO). As COO, he will oversee all of FH’s services, execute the company’s business strategy, support and recruit skilled team members, and nurture the ongoing digital advancements for the company. He will also serve as a member of Fishawack Health’s board of directors. Prior to joining FH, Urhekar served as global group president at Evoke. In 2019, Urhekar took charge of Ashfield Health as global president. Before his work at Ashfield, Urhekar was a founding member of McCann Health India and took on leadership roles in China, Japan and Singapore, including as regional director, APAC. He then relocated to the US, as president of McCann Health Americas.
The Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) has appointed Current Asia as its digital marketing partner. This collaboration aims to further establish Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Current Asia will leverage its data-driven storytelling and performance marketing expertise to deliver comprehensive digital marketing solutions for HKDC.
Jaywing has been appointed by The A2 Milk Company (A2MC) to lead SEO and amplify digital content and PR across its suite of platforms, following a competitive pitch. Leveraging Jaywing’s integrated performance marketing, data and creative capabilities, the agency will develop holistic organic search and digital PR strategies to drive brand awareness and educate audiences about the benefits of A2 Milk and A2 Platinum. The appointment by A2MC is the latest major win for Jaywing, joining Myer, New Balance, Cashrewards and Bupa.
Avyan Global has appointed Rahul Welde as partner and advisor to the agency group. Welde is a prominent marketer with deep marketing, media and communications expertise. He has broad global experience gained over 30 years at Unilever and beyond. London-based Welde has been brought on board to chart international expansion for Avyan Global and to make further forays into digital services.
Lemma has appointed Nicholas Robson as director of sales for Australia. Robson was most recently with InMobi, where he was head of agency and strategic clients, and he has previously worked with Unruly as the executive group sales director. Based in Sydney, Robson will be responsible for expanding Lemma’s presence in Australia through strong partnerships with media agencies, publishers and brands. His key mandate will be to generate high-value demand for Lemma's omnichannel supply of digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV (CTV), and over-the-top (OTT) supply-side solutions.
Amplify, global creative agency, has appointed Sabrina Khong as the newly created associate creative director role and Caitlin Todd as business lead. Khong joins from Foxtel, where she was art director working on creative conceptualisation and creative strategy for Foxtel brand campaigns. Before Foxtel, she was associate creative director at Section in Singapore and art director at Publicis Singapore. Todd comes from integrated social agency, Ground, in Sydney. Prior to that, she was with Hill+Knowlton Strategies in London.
Lenovo Group has appointed Serena Cheung as general manager for Lenovo's operations in Hong Kong and Macau, effective immediately. She will be taking over from Fan Ho, who has served in the position since 2020. Fan will be taking up the role of general manager of Lenovo Asia Pacific Solutions and Services Group. Cheung rejoined Lenovo from Microsoft Hong Kong, where she was the public sector group lead.
Erin Silvoy, Campaign’s Power List member in 2023
, has been promoted to lead Starbucks China
as senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Silvoy took to LinkedIn
to make that announcement. Starbucks operates more than 6,500 stores in over 250 cities in the Chinese mainland, and as part of the new role, Silvoy will move base to Shanghai to lead marketing efforts from the country. She joined Starbucks over 11 years ago in 2012 as a strategy manager in the US and subsequently moved to Hong Kong in 2019 after her promotion to vice president of marketing and product for APAC.
Bastion Reputation has appointed Campbell Fuller as principal consultant, crisis, risk and regulation. Fuller most recently held the position of executive director communications at the New South Wales Treasury. Prior to this, he spent nine years as general manager communications and media relations at the Insurance Council of Australia. He has led teams of communications professionals in crisis and issues management and provided advisory service, bringing his journalism experience to the leadership roles he's helmed.
Slingshot Media, an independent media agency, and its content and creative arm, OneSmoothStone, have undergone a restructuring and added new wins to its portfolio, including Standards Australia, Pacific Smiles, Capilano Manuka, and Inspirations Paint. The agency has made a series of new appointments:
-
Jane Waterhouse as managing director of Slingshot. Waterhouse was general manager of Onesmoothstone and former general manager of Are Media. She will work alongside Slingshot CEO Simon Rutherford and CIO Simon Corbett.
-
Lisa Overall, former head of strategy, to become head of product and analytics, a newly created role to harness the commercial opportunities of both agencies.
-
Molly Blacker, former strategy director at Slingshot, has been promoted to head of creative and strategy for both Slingshot and onesmoothstone.
-
Sophie Gallagher, a senior strategist and now the creative strategy director across both agencies.
M&C Saatchi Group has appointed Richard Morgan as its new executive creative director for Greenhouse Collective. Greenhouse Collective is M&C Saatchi Group’s bespoke model for Woolworths. The agency aims to further its commitment to fostering creativity and innovation with the Woolworths Group. Prior to M&C Saatchi, Morgan worked for AnalogFolk and 303 MullenLowe as ECD. He also served as creative director for DDB Sydney and associate creative director for BMF.
Bloomberg Media has appointed Julia Clyne as deputy managing director of Bloomberg's media sales business in Asia. Before joining Bloomberg, Clyne worked for over four years at Dow Jones. She most recently held the position of vice president, head of B2C, Asia Pacific. Clyne was on Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40 list in 2022, when she was working as vice president, head of media sales, Asia Pacific. Prior to Dow Jones, she worked for the New York Times in Hong Kong, Fairfax Media and Penguin Random House in Australia.